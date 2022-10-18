ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Fognini slams ATP as he's forced to play 3 games in unacceptable conditions

The 2022 Napoli Cup keeps surprising everyday as first Corentin Moutet retired from his match due to bad court conditions and then Fabio Fognini was forced to play three games on the same court. Court conditions at the ATP 250 event in Naples are well-known to every tennis fan as...
Yardbarker

Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears

Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
NBC Sports

Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Yardbarker

Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"

Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
tennisuptodate.com

"Today begins the hardest match of my life, a fight for the truth": Former World No.1 Simona Halep denies knowingly taking banned substance Roxadustat after positive test announced

Simona Halep has released a statement following the breaking news of her suspension from tennis due to doping. The Romanian player was provisionally suspended by the ITIA due to her positive test on a banned substance. Halep was notified of the positive test on October 7th and she knew this news was going to come and her statement came shortly after the news as well.

