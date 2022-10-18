Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Fognini slams ATP as he's forced to play 3 games in unacceptable conditions
The 2022 Napoli Cup keeps surprising everyday as first Corentin Moutet retired from his match due to bad court conditions and then Fabio Fognini was forced to play three games on the same court. Court conditions at the ATP 250 event in Naples are well-known to every tennis fan as...
Yardbarker
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears
Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title
Ilia Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past early Kao Miura at Skate America
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"
Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
A 20-year-old American scored a first-round KO and continues his trajectory as one of boxing's emerging stars
Floyd Schofield Jr. passed his toughest boxing test to date when he scored a first-round knockout atop a Golden Boy Promotions card on DAZN.
tennisuptodate.com
"Today begins the hardest match of my life, a fight for the truth": Former World No.1 Simona Halep denies knowingly taking banned substance Roxadustat after positive test announced
Simona Halep has released a statement following the breaking news of her suspension from tennis due to doping. The Romanian player was provisionally suspended by the ITIA due to her positive test on a banned substance. Halep was notified of the positive test on October 7th and she knew this news was going to come and her statement came shortly after the news as well.
GolfWRX
‘That’s just pathetic’ – Jordan Spieth leaves fans stunned after major error on green
Jordan Spieth endured a lacklustre opening day at the CJ Cup, with his frustrations seemingly boiling over late in his round to the dismay of many of his fans. Sitting four over through 15, the Texan faced a long birdie effort on the 16th hole which he was able to cozy up beside the cup.
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble.
