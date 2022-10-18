On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s, 1921 Degraffenreid Avenue, in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers located shell casings and property damage. There have been no reported injuries. Based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. At this time, one juvenile subject is being questioned, and potential charges are being evaluated. Detectives are on scene gathering additional evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO