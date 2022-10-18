Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"
Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
Yardbarker
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears
Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Yardbarker
Logan Paul Reveals Who Is Training Him For WWE Crown Jewel Match With Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is preparing to take on “The Tribal Chief” and he’s getting help from some very capable trainers. On November 5th, Logan Paul approaches his biggest challenge since arriving to World Wrestling Entertainment. Accordingly, Paul will square off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the company’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Reigns will lay his title on the line in this highly anticipated matchup, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To properly prepare, Logan Paul has revealed the duo of wrestling veterans that have helped train him, confirming a recent report from PWInsider.com.
