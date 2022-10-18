Syndication: The Post-Crescent

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

By Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

