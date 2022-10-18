ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides

A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers. Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked […] The post Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Voter Guide: Southwest & Southside Virginia

Election Day is only a few weeks away. Cardinal News’ voter guide answers common voter questions so you’re ready to cast your vote, including on how and where you can vote, who is running in the 5th, 6th, and 9th districts, and what will be on ballots in Southwest and Southside Virginia. We also cover how redistricting affected congressional districts in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia. This affects residents in Tazewell County. Voters with a P.O. Box might have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information. A statement from Susan Beals, the Virginia Commissioner of Election addressed how the department plans […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

More than 30,000 SW Virginia voters affected by incorrect notifications

RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials. General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
BRISTOL, VA
cbs19news

Spanberger responds to Vega denying her comments about rape and pregnancy

ORANGE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger responding to comments made by her GOP challenger Yesli Vega who talked to CBS19 News exclusively Thursday night. Vega denies she's ever questioned if rape leads to pregnancy. CBS19 reported the story Thursday night and has since gotten comments from...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Suzanne Youngkin hits trail for Virginia GOP women

Virginia’s first lady Suzanne Youngkin has expanded her participation in campaign politics, stumping for Republican women running for office in the midterm elections as speculation rises that her husband, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), is eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. Suzanne Youngkin is scheduled to be in Virginia Beach on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run

BREAKING NEWS: (Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee, Summers County Independent Senate candidate Harry Lee Forbes has been ruled ineligible to run. The Greenbrier GOP brought a lawsuit against Forbes, citing that he was not eligible to run because he resides in the same county as current senator Jack David Woodrum. The former candidate was running for the 10th senatorial district, which Senator Woodrum already serves. According to the lawsuit, West Virginia law does not allow two senators from the same county and district to serve concurrently. In today's hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ruled in favor of the Greenbrier GOP, and Forbes will be henceforth removed from the ballot. The post BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE

