WSLS
Gov. Youngkin restores rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the restoration of civil rights for hundreds of Virginians. The decision ensures approved individuals the ability to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election ahead of Monday’s registration deadline. “Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made...
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides
A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers. Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked […] The post Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Voter Guide: Southwest & Southside Virginia
Election Day is only a few weeks away. Cardinal News’ voter guide answers common voter questions so you’re ready to cast your vote, including on how and where you can vote, who is running in the 5th, 6th, and 9th districts, and what will be on ballots in Southwest and Southside Virginia. We also cover how redistricting affected congressional districts in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia. This affects residents in Tazewell County. Voters with a P.O. Box might have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information. A statement from Susan Beals, the Virginia Commissioner of Election addressed how the department plans […]
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
cbs17
New Virginia law will allow people to register, vote at polls this year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, people can register and vote on the same day — even on Election Day. The new law is meant to break barriers...
Washington Examiner
Virginia state delegate trolls liberals, suggests new dictionary word: 'Libinition'
One of Virginia’s Republican state delegates has suggested that “libinition” be added to the dictionary to represent how woke liberals are “applying alternative definitions to words.”. In addition to providing the definition, Del. Tim Anderson, who represents Virginia’s 83rd District, offered examples, including “if you disagree...
Kingsport Times-News
More than 30,000 SW Virginia voters affected by incorrect notifications
RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials. General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
cbs19news
Spanberger responds to Vega denying her comments about rape and pregnancy
ORANGE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger responding to comments made by her GOP challenger Yesli Vega who talked to CBS19 News exclusively Thursday night. Vega denies she's ever questioned if rape leads to pregnancy. CBS19 reported the story Thursday night and has since gotten comments from...
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Washington Examiner
Suzanne Youngkin hits trail for Virginia GOP women
Virginia’s first lady Suzanne Youngkin has expanded her participation in campaign politics, stumping for Republican women running for office in the midterm elections as speculation rises that her husband, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), is eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. Suzanne Youngkin is scheduled to be in Virginia Beach on...
Who’s on the ballot? View sample ballots for the Nov. 8 election in NE Tennessee and SW Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The November midterm general election is fast approaching. Early voting is underway in both Tennessee and Virginia ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In order to help voters stay informed, News Channel 11 is posting sample ballots from each county/locality in our viewing area. Sample ballots are published […]
BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run
BREAKING NEWS: (Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee, Summers County Independent Senate candidate Harry Lee Forbes has been ruled ineligible to run. The Greenbrier GOP brought a lawsuit against Forbes, citing that he was not eligible to run because he resides in the same county as current senator Jack David Woodrum. The former candidate was running for the 10th senatorial district, which Senator Woodrum already serves. According to the lawsuit, West Virginia law does not allow two senators from the same county and district to serve concurrently. In today's hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ruled in favor of the Greenbrier GOP, and Forbes will be henceforth removed from the ballot. The post BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run appeared first on The Hinton News.
Justice announces a bill to reimburse personal car taxes during campaign against Amendment 2
More than 60 people gathered at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex building to attend Governor Jim Justice's campaign against Amendment 2.
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
