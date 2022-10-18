I cannot imagine living in a community without a library. Can you?. This is something that I think about on a regular basis now that I work for the Adams County Library. The reason for that is because as the Development Director, I coordinate our fundraisers and reach out to our residents in Adams County to raise money for our library. Each year we need to raise between 25% and 30% of our budget in donations to provide services at our six branch locations.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO