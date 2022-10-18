Read full article on original website
Libraries and Quality of Life
I cannot imagine living in a community without a library. Can you?. This is something that I think about on a regular basis now that I work for the Adams County Library. The reason for that is because as the Development Director, I coordinate our fundraisers and reach out to our residents in Adams County to raise money for our library. Each year we need to raise between 25% and 30% of our budget in donations to provide services at our six branch locations.
Gettysburg College Introduces New Chief Diversity Officer
After months of searching, Gettysburg College introduced Dr. Eloísa Gordon-Mora to the President’s Council as the new Chief Diversity Officer heading all strategic, policy, and educational diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) concerns for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Gordon-Mora holds a doctorate in Political Science with a concentration...
YWCA Cancels 10-Mile Race
The YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County has canceled its CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler, a first-time event that would have included the borough and the historic countryside. A statement from the YW’s website explains why. Tell your friends. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or...
Funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will be held Monday
The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will take place Monday. The service is set for 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue. Smithgall died Tuesday at the age of 77.
Chamber Prayer Breakfast scheduled
The annual Adams County Prayer Breakfast offers an invitation to everyone in our business community. The breakfast is a popular event sponsored by The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams, and the local chapter of CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Connection). The breakfast, located at the Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg,...
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Obituary: Alexandra ‘Ali’ Lorain Wise
Alexandra (Ali) Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at the beach....
A letter from Mayor Frealing
In keeping with my commitment to reach out to the community as an ambassador for Gettysburg Borough, I continue to meet with residents and groups about their concerns and, when my schedule permits, attend events held to recognize their causes that they have put time and effort into promoting for the benefit of our community.
Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022 date and theme announced
Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
Adams County Library, Bigerville-Style
The Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville, a branch of the Adams County Library System (ACLS), opened its doors fifteen years ago on August 20, 2007. Today, older community members express their surprise that it has been here that long, and younger people or first-time visitors can’t believe the library hasn’t been here forever. With architectural features such as the cupola and the Palladian window modeled after Mount Vernon, and the columned entrance with a balcony inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s mansion in Hyde Park, New York, the library has the traditional look of a historical building.
Obituary: Lee L. Kerns
Lee L. Kerns, 91 formerly of Littlestown died Sunday October 16, 2022 at his home in Waynesboro…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
Obituary: Dorothy S. Riley
Dorothy S. Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
Obituary: James E. Gross
James E. Gross, 95, Biglerville, PA passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1927 in Blaine, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jims wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross died in 2006.
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
Obituary: Lester Clyde Hoch, Jr.
Lester Clyde Hoch, Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Once, twice: The Federal Building in Harrisburg slated for auction again
Next month, the Federal Building in downtown Harrisburg once again will head to auction, according to a listing from the real estate broker, the Dunkle-Vartanian Group of Marcus & Millichap. The online auction is slated to take place Nov. 14 to 17 at a starting bid of $4 million, according...
DCNR works to restore Cumberland County state forest
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry is putting their mantra “forestry like our lives depend on it” into action in Cumberland County. Originally utilized as farmland in the late 18th century, then a World War II Civilian Conservation Corps...
Hometown Hero: York County Food Bank
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, Oct. 19’s hometown heroes are filling up cupboards. The York County Food Bank held a big distribution event on Wednesday that served 800 local families. The event was hosted by Price Rite as part of its ‘Feeding Minds and Bodies’ campaign. The supermarket...
Five millionth tree planted in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State environment leaders marked a major milestone in efforts to restore Pennsylvania's environmental beauty. Officials with several state agencies planted the five millionth tree Wednesday morning at Furnace Run Walk in Franklin County, meaning they are halfway to their end goal. It's part of the...
