Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkadelphian.com
Veolia announces scholarship fund for local seniors
GUM SPRINGS — Veolia North America President and CEO Fred Van Heems drew a standing ovation last week when he announced that the company was creating a special scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors in Arkadelphia. Van Heems spoke Oct. 12 before a crowd of more than 150...
Enjoy This Fun Chili Cookoff on Beautiful Lake Greeson in Arkansas
Temperatures are cooling off and now is the perfect time for a chili cookoff on beautiful Lake Greeson in Arkansas. The annual event was canceled for a couple of years because of Covid but it's back. So get ready for a great time and some great chili too. It all takes place at Self Creek Lodge and Marina on Lake Greeson in Kirby, Arkansas on Saturday, October 29.
arkadelphian.com
School board holds light October meeting
The Arkadelphia Board of Education held a light meeting Tuesday, discussing asbestos abatement at the former Peake Elementary School campus and electing members to represent the board at the state level. Nabholz Construction Services is providing the asbestos abatement and demolition of the Pine Street building, which will be rebuilt...
Experience Knights, Dragons + Merriment at Renaissance Faire
The Keeper of the Realms would like to announce the 2022 Hot Springs Renaissance Faire coming to the Garland County Fairgrounds on Nov. 4-6, in Arkansas. You will feel like you are living in the Seven Kingdoms from House of the Dragon when you enter the land of enchantment and merriment in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
HOMEWARD BOUND: Dog park lot nets $100K for ASU; police gain distance on take-home policy
In order to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, the Arkadelphia Board of Directors voted to make a change to the city’s policy regarding police take-home vehicles. City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that current policy allows offices to take home their patrol units if they live within...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
arkadelphian.com
Anthony Louis Testa
Anthony “Tony” Louis Testa, age 72, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born July 2, 1950, in Morgantown, W. Va., the son of the late Anthony H. and Loretta Rosati Testa. Tony was a former musician, maintenance engineer and retired from the United States Post Office in Arkadelphia. He was a combat veteran of Vietnam having served in the United States Air Force. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all, spending time with his family who will mis him dearly.
arkadelphian.com
Lillie Alma Eason
Lillie Alma Eason was born on September 2, 1940, in the Mt. Morriah Community near Arkadelphia and was the first born of six children to the union of Edward Emerson and Desarea Eason. Lillie gave her life to Christ at an early age at Mt. Morriah Baptist Church. She was...
arkadelphian.com
‘Greater is Here’: Tate Temple celebrates new church building on Pine Street
It’s been a long time coming for an Arkadelphia congregation’s dream of worshipping in a sanctuary on the city’s main thoroughfare. That dream is now coming to life for members of Greater Tate Temple Church of God in Christ, who on Monday held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly constructed church building at 2005 Pine St. Dozens of congregation members and community leaders were in attendance Monday afternoon for the celebration.
arkadelphian.com
Odetta Davis
Odetta Davis, 82, of Arkadelphia, went to be with her Lord Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock. She was born January 14, 1940, in Arkadelphia to Robert and Glaydon Whitworth-Rogers. Odetta spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a faithful member of First...
arkadelphian.com
Truman Dee Still
Truman Dee Still, age 84, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born May 27, 1938, in Amity, the son of the late Carl and Oma Harvey Still. Truman was the owner and operator of Precision Automotive and the former fire chief of the Arkadelphia Fire Department. Truman enjoyed fishing and being with his grandkids in his free time.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
City board to discuss police car policy, Barkadelphia land option
The Arkadelphia City Board of Directors will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Boardroom with a full agenda. Increasing the radius for which Arkadelphia Police Department officers may drive their patrol vehicles home will be up for discussion when the city board meets. The current policy allows...
WAAY-TV
Sparkman High School basketball Cheer Club forced to sit out season
Some cheerleaders won’t be in the bleachers during basketball games this season at Sparkman High School. The basketball Cheer Club was forced to toss in its pom-poms as the district searches for a faculty sponsor. The Madison County School System says the basketball cheer club's former sponsor/coach resigned last...
Big turn out of Garland County high school students interested in voting polls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — As midterm elections grow closer, election commissions have been working to get organized and make sure they have things ready for the big day. Part of the preparations that go into that, is making sure that they have enough poll workers. Garland County has been...
swark.today
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTBS
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
arkadelphian.com
Reddies win Battle for the Belt by 64 strokes
HOT SPRINGS — Prior to this week, Henderson State won both the GAC Championship and the Central Region Championship in its last two tournaments at Hot Springs Country Club by a combined 63 strokes. At this week’s Battle for the Belt, the No. 2 Reddies put 65 strokes between them and second place for a final score of 23-over 887.
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
Comments / 0