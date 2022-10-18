Anthony “Tony” Louis Testa, age 72, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born July 2, 1950, in Morgantown, W. Va., the son of the late Anthony H. and Loretta Rosati Testa. Tony was a former musician, maintenance engineer and retired from the United States Post Office in Arkadelphia. He was a combat veteran of Vietnam having served in the United States Air Force. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all, spending time with his family who will mis him dearly.

OKOLONA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO