Yesterday, workers at New Seasons Market’s Slabtown location voted 62-14 in favor of unionizing, the Portland Mercury’s Alex Zielinski reports. Slabtown employees filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in August, seeking higher wages, a better work environment, and input on staff training. “This is not just our victory, it is another win for grassroots, worker-driven organizing,” Steven Weiss, a baker at the Slabtown store and the union’s legal representative, told the Mercury. Following suit from the Seven Corners location, which voted to unionize in September, Slabtown is a part of the independent New Seasons Labor Union, whose membership now stands at around 230 strong. Three additional New Seasons locations are currently awaiting a union vote: Woodstock, Grant Park, and Concordia.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO