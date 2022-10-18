Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Eater
Stalwart Scandinavian Cart Viking Soul Food Sets Sail for Woodstock to Open a Restaurant
For over a decade, Megan Walhood and Jeremy Daniels have served lefse, a Norwegian-style potato flatbread, out of their Southeast Portland food cart, Viking Soul Food. They hand-make their lefse daily, stuffing them with savory fillings like house-cured steelhead, pairing them with lingonberries for a crepe-like dessert, and simply toasting them with butter, a bare-bones comfort. Not only is Viking Soul Food one of the only places in the Portland area to make lefse, it’s one of a handful of places in the city where locals can eat Scandinavian food, making the cart a Belmont Street fixture since 2010.
Eater
I Cannot Stop Thinking About the Buffalo Chicken Livers at This Northeast Portland Restaurant
It has been 19 days, 19 hours, and 10 minutes since I first tried the Buffalo chicken livers at Scholar, the new(ish) Italian(ish) restaurant on Northeast Broadway. A friend had a pork shoulder dish there he loved days before, and hoped to explore more of the menu on another visit. “Do you eat chicken liver?” he asked in a text. My answer is generally yes — though, when I’m seeking them out, it’s usually in a mousse context, or maybe in a larb. He sent a screenshot of the menu: “Buffalo chicken livers: Crispy livers, Buffalo sauce, Rogue smoked bleu cheese, heirloom polenta, pickled celery.”
Eater
Where to Find Fresh-Fried Apple Cider Doughnuts in Oregon
For those who prioritize apple picking the second they’re in season and schedule pumpkin patch visits every weekend in October, apple cider doughnuts are a crucial facet of the fall experience. Boiled down apple cider adds a nice, acidic sweetness to a spiced batter, fried into rings and coated in cinnamon sugar. In places like New England, apple cider doughnuts are inescapable — they’re found in coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, farm stands, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards.
Eater
Slabtown New Seasons Workers Win Federal Union Recognition
Yesterday, workers at New Seasons Market’s Slabtown location voted 62-14 in favor of unionizing, the Portland Mercury’s Alex Zielinski reports. Slabtown employees filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in August, seeking higher wages, a better work environment, and input on staff training. “This is not just our victory, it is another win for grassroots, worker-driven organizing,” Steven Weiss, a baker at the Slabtown store and the union’s legal representative, told the Mercury. Following suit from the Seven Corners location, which voted to unionize in September, Slabtown is a part of the independent New Seasons Labor Union, whose membership now stands at around 230 strong. Three additional New Seasons locations are currently awaiting a union vote: Woodstock, Grant Park, and Concordia.
