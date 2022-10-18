Read full article on original website
Red Wave to dedicate Coak Matthews scoreboard Friday
The Henderson State men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs will finish their home stand in 2022 with the Battle of the Ravine inside the Wells Natatorium Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. as a part of Homecoming Weekend. Dedication of the Coak Matthews scoreboard will also take place prior to the meet at 5:45 p.m. The dedication can be viewed HERE.
Reddies, Tigers to face off in BOTR volleyball action
ARKADELPHIA — After spending the last three weeks facing Sooner State opposition, Henderson State resumes action against opponents from the Natural State. The Reddies will cross the highway on Oct. 20 to take on rival Ouachita Baptist University at 6 p.m. in the second installment of the Battle of the Ravine.
Conway avenges loss, hands Benton first defeat of season
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts CONWAY — Benton’s quest of going undefeated throughout the 2022 volleyball season came to an end Thursday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. The No. 3 Conway Wampus Cats (23-2) extended their winning streak to 21 games by knocking off No. 2 Benton ...
Hot Springs, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, October 21, 2022: It's a gift
Friends hate it when we write along these lines, but as libertarians, we have to object as a matter of principle to the concept of government picking winners and losers. These are instances when, instead of being a referee keeping the field level for all players, it tilts the field to favor particular groups, regions or businesses and industries. Examples are far too numerous to cite and almost everyone can come up with their own “favorites.” So, what are we to make of the federal Department of Energy’s $2.8 billion in grants – gifts – this week to 20 American companies involved in the lithium industry? Our own Albemarle Corporation will get $150 million to develop lithium production in North Carolina. The same grant cycle is awarding funds to develop graphite, nickel and silicon oxide production, build a commercial lithium electrolyte salt production plant, create binders for electric vehicle batteries, enhance lithium battery development and more. One can go in so many different directions. The gas, oil and coal industries can all scream bloody murder – as though they’ve never received special dispensations from government. The Biden Administration is demonstrating that it wants to help the lithium industry and electrically-powered vehicles as a national priority. Yet we have friends who mock the concept of electric vehicles every day. We don’t think that they’re right – having a vast variety of energy sources is self-evidently a good thing. But hey, do Albemarle and the 19 other companies really need a $2.8 billion relief package? A tenet of libertarianism is that government payments should be made to individuals and companies only for those services they have rendered to the government. Otherwise, it’s simply the government tilting the playing field and making a gift of your tax dollars.
Lillie Alma Eason
Lillie Alma Eason was born on September 2, 1940, in the Mt. Morriah Community near Arkadelphia and was the first born of six children to the union of Edward Emerson and Desarea Eason. Lillie gave her life to Christ at an early age at Mt. Morriah Baptist Church. She was...
North Little Rock, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I
Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
Sparkman High School basketball Cheer Club forced to sit out season
Some cheerleaders won’t be in the bleachers during basketball games this season at Sparkman High School. The basketball Cheer Club was forced to toss in its pom-poms as the district searches for a faculty sponsor. The Madison County School System says the basketball cheer club's former sponsor/coach resigned last...
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Arkansas at Little Rock is a member of the University of Arkansas System, which includes four other major campuses and the Clinton School of Public Service. UALR began in 1927 as Little Rock Junior College (LRJC), housed in the Little Rock High School Building (later Central High School) under the administration of the Little Rock School Board. It became Little Rock University (LRU) in 1957 and moved to University Avenue. LRU became the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) after it merged with the University of Arkansas system in 1969. In January 2017, the chancellor announced that the shortened form of the school’s name would be UA Little Rock rather than UALR.
Leading ladies of Hempstead, Nevada Counties attend FB&T ROSE Event
Last week, almost 50 lady leaders from around Hempstead and Nevada Counties attended the ROSE Event for distinguished ladies hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) at Hempstead Hall. These esteemed matrons of community were treated to lunch, catered by Sheba’s, and a fun cookie-decorating activity taught by Terri James, Hempstead County Extension Agent. Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director, Elizabeth Burns Anderson, said the purpose of this distinguished ladies program was so FB&T could connect with the women in their communities. She said the name ROSE has a special meaning.
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
Anthony Louis Testa
Anthony “Tony” Louis Testa, age 72, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born July 2, 1950, in Morgantown, W. Va., the son of the late Anthony H. and Loretta Rosati Testa. Tony was a former musician, maintenance engineer and retired from the United States Post Office in Arkadelphia. He was a combat veteran of Vietnam having served in the United States Air Force. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all, spending time with his family who will mis him dearly.
Truman Dee Still
Truman Dee Still, age 84, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born May 27, 1938, in Amity, the son of the late Carl and Oma Harvey Still. Truman was the owner and operator of Precision Automotive and the former fire chief of the Arkadelphia Fire Department. Truman enjoyed fishing and being with his grandkids in his free time.
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
