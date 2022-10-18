Friends hate it when we write along these lines, but as libertarians, we have to object as a matter of principle to the concept of government picking winners and losers. These are instances when, instead of being a referee keeping the field level for all players, it tilts the field to favor particular groups, regions or businesses and industries. Examples are far too numerous to cite and almost everyone can come up with their own “favorites.” So, what are we to make of the federal Department of Energy’s $2.8 billion in grants – gifts – this week to 20 American companies involved in the lithium industry? Our own Albemarle Corporation will get $150 million to develop lithium production in North Carolina. The same grant cycle is awarding funds to develop graphite, nickel and silicon oxide production, build a commercial lithium electrolyte salt production plant, create binders for electric vehicle batteries, enhance lithium battery development and more. One can go in so many different directions. The gas, oil and coal industries can all scream bloody murder – as though they’ve never received special dispensations from government. The Biden Administration is demonstrating that it wants to help the lithium industry and electrically-powered vehicles as a national priority. Yet we have friends who mock the concept of electric vehicles every day. We don’t think that they’re right – having a vast variety of energy sources is self-evidently a good thing. But hey, do Albemarle and the 19 other companies really need a $2.8 billion relief package? A tenet of libertarianism is that government payments should be made to individuals and companies only for those services they have rendered to the government. Otherwise, it’s simply the government tilting the playing field and making a gift of your tax dollars.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO