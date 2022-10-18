Read full article on original website
Disney Will Bring Wakanda to Disneyland This Fall
Marvel is releasing arguably its biggest movie of the year in November. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on November 11. Lots of exciting details have been teased about what happens in Wakanda as Marvel chooses not to recast King T'Challa after the death of Chadwick Boseman. Naturally,...
Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel
There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
Tim Burton Addresses “Surreal” U.K. Politics; ‘Beetlejuice 2’ & Why ‘Dumbo’ Will Likely Be His Last Film With Disney – Lumière Festival Tim Burton Jamboree Continues
Long-time based London resident Tim Burton has joked that the current political chaos in the U.K. might prompt him to leave the country. The U.S. filmmaker was talking at a press conference on Saturday at the Lumière Festival in Lyon where he received its prestigious Prix Lumière in front of a wildly enthusiastic local crowd on Friday night. Talking about his 1996 film Mars Attacks!, Burton explained the film had been born out of his confusion about what was going on in the U.S. in the early 1990s. “It was a strange period of my life where I was very confused about America...
This Flash Sale Gets You Affordable Train Fares on the Most Scenic Routes in the World
These 2 New River Cruises Offer Opulent Views of Ancient Wonders
Scorpio Season Calls for a Negroni Sbagliato
Scorpio is perfectly suited to the spirited traditions that run through its season—from Halloween to Samhain to Día de los Muertos. That’s because this fixed water sign that’s symbolized by a scorpion is all about swimming to whatever deep and murky depths are required to get to the heart of an issue or expose some hidden truth. While known to strike without warning, this is also a sign that can teach us important lessons around boundaries and protecting ourselves.
NYC Is Getting a DIY Charcuterie Board Shop This December
The "Chipotle of Charcuterie" is about to debut in the Big Apple. Kured, the Boston-based make-it-yourself charcuterie shop, is finally expanding to NYC, and it will open a store in the heart of Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street. Hungry customers will be able to get their own customized charcuterie spreads, which will feature artisan salamis, sweet and savory sides, and, of course, local New England farmer's cheeses.
Why We’re Obsessed with Lemon On Pizzas
Pizza can be controversial. There are purists who think pizza should just be dough, sauce, and cheese—toppings be damned. Some want to go all-out with sausage and pepperoni, peppers and olives, or slivers of onions atop a bubbling bed of mozzarella. There are pineapple enthusiasts (that’s me) and anchovy advocates (also me). And then, there’s lemon on pizza.
Teach Your Kitty to Camp, Sail, and Hike by Your Side
We’ve all been there, walking in a park or forest, when suddenly a stupidly adorable scene grabs our attention: a fuzzy, four-legged friend making its way down the trail next to its owner ahead of its leash, paws padding along, ears perked up, high-pitched meows ringing in the air—hang on, is that a cat?
The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party
It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bash.
