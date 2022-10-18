Read full article on original website
Jor El
2d ago
Georgia is a RED state. If that's not your flavor there are blue states. Enjoy your insane taxes, high crime rates and gender confusion somewhere else. As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!
Angela Hardy
3d ago
Republicans are cheaters, remember how the Republicans was doing around the Presidential election. They are keeping on trying something. We need to be careful and watch they are doing.
cobbcountycourier.com
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Turnout in the first three days of in-person early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters – who have become the recent focus in the race for governor – especially turning out in force.
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday, saying she believes the candidate […] The post Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
With 3 Weeks to go Before Mid Terms, the Latest Polls Show Kemp’s Lead Growing and Walker Once Again Tied with Warnock
With a flood of energized support coming in the wake of a now dubious allegation that Walker financed an ex to have an abortion, the GOP challenger finds himself once again tied with incumbent Warnock.
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings 'Unite Georgia' campaign to Macon
MACON, Ga. — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an appearance in Bibb County. Walker continued his "Unite Georgia Bus Tour" in Macon. Thursday morning, Walker held a rally outside of the Sanford Insurance building on Forsyth Road. Walker was accompanied by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and a...
New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock
When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party. For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
WALB 10
Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After only two days of early voting, turnout in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections has already broken records. According to Georgia Votes, a website that publishes data provided by the secretary of state, 291,740 people have voted in the election as of Oct. 19. Compared to Georgia’s last governor’s race in 2018, that number was 216,018.
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia implements poll worker first response tool
ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
New Campaign Finance Revelation Shows Raphael Warnock’s Contributors Come from all Over – But Very Little from Georgia
Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders. According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.
NBC News
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
Georgia smashes record for early voting
Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Georgia Government 101: What does Georgia’s Secretary of State Do?
The last time Georgians elected a Secretary of State, the position may not have been at the forefront of most resident’s minds. That all changed after the 2020 election. Not only do most voters know exactly what the Secretary of State’s office does, the race has become a major one in state politics.
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
