Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders. According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO