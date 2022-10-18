ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jor El
2d ago

Georgia is a RED state. If that's not your flavor there are blue states. Enjoy your insane taxes, high crime rates and gender confusion somewhere else. As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!

Angela Hardy
3d ago

Republicans are cheaters, remember how the Republicans was doing around the Presidential election. They are keeping on trying something. We need to be careful and watch they are doing.

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday, saying she believes the candidate […] The post Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock

When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party.  For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After only two days of early voting, turnout in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections has already broken records. According to Georgia Votes, a website that publishes data provided by the secretary of state, 291,740 people have voted in the election as of Oct. 19. Compared to Georgia’s last governor’s race in 2018, that number was 216,018.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia implements poll worker first response tool

ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

New Campaign Finance Revelation Shows Raphael Warnock’s Contributors Come from all Over – But Very Little from Georgia

Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders. According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Georgia smashes record for early voting

Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA

