salemathletics.org

Salem Girls Soccer 4, Ursuline Fighting Irish 3 – OT

Salem Girls Soccer hosted the Ursuline Fighting Irish in the sectional final of the 2022 OHSAA Tournament at Sebo Stadium, winning in thrilling fashion in overtime by a score of 4-3. Scoring for the Quakers were Rylee Hutton (including the match winner in OT) and Mikaylynn Murphy with 2 goals apiece. Hanna Gaither and Murphy each provided an assist on the night.
SALEM, OH
High School Volleyball PRO

Girard, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Niles Mckinley volleyball team will have a game with Girard High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
GIRARD, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila School Warns of Live Video Stream Scam

Mary Alice Reporting – A possible scam is circulating with the 119th matchup between New Philadelphia and Dover just days away. New Philadelphia School’s Athletic Director Tim Fortney released a notice that they had been made aware of sites advertising video live streaming for up to $9.95 for the game.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
ALLIANCE, OH
wtuz.com

Strasburg Celebrates Groundbreaking During Rivalry Week Bonfire

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Strasburg-Franklin Local School District prepared for their rivalry showdown on Friday with the official start to a major project. Ground was officially broken on the new Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility on Tuesday night, with students, the high school band and cheerleaders, and community members joining in on the celebration.
STRASBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles McKinley High School closed Thursday

There will be no classes held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, for students at Niles McKinley High School. In a post on the district's Facebook page, superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that the building is experiencing mechanical problems with the heating system. The closure affects only staff and students at...
NILES, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere

The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtuz.com

Pickleball Courts Open at Tuscora Park

The first pickleball matches were played Sunday afternoon after a ribbon was cut to signal the courts were finished. In early August, ground broke for the project at Tuscora Park, next to the tennis courts. New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day says that the park is a jewel within the city.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
CARROLLTON, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Columbiana County farm experiments with drone seeding

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jan Douglass vividly remembers the day of her epiphany. It was in May 2019. Hard, fast rains had been pounding her farm for days in a row. The land had been farmed in a traditional corn and soybean rotation with no cover crops. The ground was bare at the time.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

