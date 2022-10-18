Salem Girls Soccer hosted the Ursuline Fighting Irish in the sectional final of the 2022 OHSAA Tournament at Sebo Stadium, winning in thrilling fashion in overtime by a score of 4-3. Scoring for the Quakers were Rylee Hutton (including the match winner in OT) and Mikaylynn Murphy with 2 goals apiece. Hanna Gaither and Murphy each provided an assist on the night.

