Athens, GA

Red and Black

Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway

Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Classic City Eats and More Food News

CLASSIC CITY EATS (1290 Greensboro Hwy., in Watkinsville, 706-705-6434): The first thing you need to know about this restaurant is that it’s not, in fact, in the Classic City of Athens, but in Watkinsville, fairly close to that city’s downtown. Here’s the story: It opened originally in 2015 on Baxter Street, across from the library, as a location of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a Chattanooga-based restaurant with a Mississippi Delta persona. The chain served fried chicken, Delta hot tamales, 40s of beer, blues and a nightlife-y atmosphere. In early 2020, the owners of the Athens branch decided to create their own thing, renaming the restaurant Classic City Eats and tinkering with it a little. A year later, they moved it to Watkinsville into a formerly industrial building, expanded the menu and kept the name. Sports memorabilia, including many signed jerseys, made the trip. The vibe is both similar (a big bar takes up a sizable chunk of the large space; fried stuff still makes up a lot of the menu) and different (white walls make it a lot easier to see what’s going on; there’s a well-stocked game room with skee-ball and the like to keep your kiddos occupied and, therefore, a family-friendly feeling).
WATKINSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Wanted: one Christmas Tree for downtown Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Landscape Management Division is again putting out a call for a Christmas Tree, looking for the tree that will stand in front of City Hall during the upcoming holiday season. The Division says the tree should be a cedar tree that is approximately 20 feet in diameter, about 35 feet tall, and symmetrical with a single trunk. It will be lighted during Athens’ annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Deadline to donate is November 23.
ATHENS, GA
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Christmas tree donation needed in Athens for community display

ATHENS, Ga. — It's a Christmas emergency! Athens-Clarke County Government needs a Christmas Tree for a community display, and they've got some specific requirements. The county said they need a "privately-owned tree" donated for display in front of City Hall during December by Nov. 23. Their requirements are:. Cedar...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WGAU

New Superintendent announces school district town halls

New Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker announces plans for a series of town hall meetings, six of them starting November 1 at Clarke Central High School and concluding December 5 at the Pinewood Estates Community Center. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central, replaced the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas as Superintendent of Schools in Athens earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb Silver Streaks led by freshman phenom

The DeKalb Silver Streaks recently opened the adapted sports handball season with a 16-14 win over West Georgia in which DeKalb freshman Najee Smothers scored all 16 points for the Silver Streaks. Silver Streaks coaches called Smothers’ performance “unstoppable” and said the freshman phenom can have a prolific career for...
DECATUR, GA
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

