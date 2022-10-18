Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
flagpole.com
Classic City Eats and More Food News
CLASSIC CITY EATS (1290 Greensboro Hwy., in Watkinsville, 706-705-6434): The first thing you need to know about this restaurant is that it’s not, in fact, in the Classic City of Athens, but in Watkinsville, fairly close to that city’s downtown. Here’s the story: It opened originally in 2015 on Baxter Street, across from the library, as a location of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a Chattanooga-based restaurant with a Mississippi Delta persona. The chain served fried chicken, Delta hot tamales, 40s of beer, blues and a nightlife-y atmosphere. In early 2020, the owners of the Athens branch decided to create their own thing, renaming the restaurant Classic City Eats and tinkering with it a little. A year later, they moved it to Watkinsville into a formerly industrial building, expanded the menu and kept the name. Sports memorabilia, including many signed jerseys, made the trip. The vibe is both similar (a big bar takes up a sizable chunk of the large space; fried stuff still makes up a lot of the menu) and different (white walls make it a lot easier to see what’s going on; there’s a well-stocked game room with skee-ball and the like to keep your kiddos occupied and, therefore, a family-friendly feeling).
Athens, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Athens. The Banks County High School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:15:00. The Chestatee High School football team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
WGAU
Wanted: one Christmas Tree for downtown Athens
The Athens-Clarke County Landscape Management Division is again putting out a call for a Christmas Tree, looking for the tree that will stand in front of City Hall during the upcoming holiday season. The Division says the tree should be a cedar tree that is approximately 20 feet in diameter, about 35 feet tall, and symmetrical with a single trunk. It will be lighted during Athens’ annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Deadline to donate is November 23.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
Christmas tree donation needed in Athens for community display
ATHENS, Ga. — It's a Christmas emergency! Athens-Clarke County Government needs a Christmas Tree for a community display, and they've got some specific requirements. The county said they need a "privately-owned tree" donated for display in front of City Hall during December by Nov. 23. Their requirements are:. Cedar...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Georgia Bulldogs legend, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATHENS — Charley Trippi, still regarded by many as the greatest all-around athlete ever to play for the University of Georgia, died peacefully at his home in Athens Wednesday morning. He was 100. Services are still to be determined.
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
Red and Black
Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds second press conference addressing Athens' housing crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held her second press conference to address the Athens housing crisis and to call on the Georgia General Assembly to end the rent control ban in Georgia at city hall on Monday. Johnson began by describing the need for...
New Superintendent announces school district town halls
New Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker announces plans for a series of town hall meetings, six of them starting November 1 at Clarke Central High School and concluding December 5 at the Pinewood Estates Community Center. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central, replaced the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas as Superintendent of Schools in Athens earlier this month.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb Silver Streaks led by freshman phenom
The DeKalb Silver Streaks recently opened the adapted sports handball season with a 16-14 win over West Georgia in which DeKalb freshman Najee Smothers scored all 16 points for the Silver Streaks. Silver Streaks coaches called Smothers’ performance “unstoppable” and said the freshman phenom can have a prolific career for...
wuga.org
Athens-Clarke County and the University of Georgia to collaborate on improved camera network downtown
Last October, ACC and UGA agreed to work together on improving the network of cameras downtown, with the university kicking in a quarter million dollars. Now, UGA officials are adding an additional $100,000 to the pot. The money will go towards adding more cameras and upgrading the 27 existing cameras.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend
Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
Comments / 0