Meals on Wheels is a service provided by the Arkansas Area on Aging. The program succeeds because Arkansans volunteer their time to help senior citizens. Volunteers deliver approximately 400 meals each week to senior citizens in Arkadelphia. Hot and frozen meals are available on a schedule that best meets the needs of the senior citizen. These dietician-approved meals offer more than just nutrition. The socialization that comes from friendly deliveries can have an enormous impact on an elderly person’s mental well-being and their ability to remain independent or in their own home. The friendly faces and the feeling of support that come with knowing someone will be checking on them makes a difference in their daily lives. Many times, contact with the delivery person may be the only human interaction a senior has each day.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO