Georgia State

Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden sought to provide a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop showcasing his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Interior Sec. announces plan to improve toxic sites, create jobs in Kentucky visit

The U.S. Interior Department is intensifying efforts to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells and abandoned mines to protect people from toxins and waste. As part of those efforts, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland visited a remediated site in Pineville, Kentucky on Thursday and met with state leaders in Lexington later the same day.
KENTUCKY STATE
Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
FLORIDA STATE
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
ANCHORAGE, AK
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. What You Need To Know. Decades...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Report: Florida DCF starts hiring veterans as turnover rates rise

FLORIDA — A new recruitment program is targeting veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to fill open positions within the state’s child welfare agency and has yielded hundreds of applications and 17 new hires, according to a recent publication from Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
FLORIDA STATE
Electric fire truck named 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' this year

MADISON, Wis. — The votes are in, and Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra electric fire truck has been named this year’s "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin." On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the contest winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event in Madison, Wis.
WISCONSIN STATE
Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
FLORIDA STATE
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
MADISON, WI
How VR meditation helps cool users' anxiety

With a pandemic, political turmoil and a looming climate crisis, the world has been an anxiety-filled place for the last few years. Rates of depression and anxiety shot up by 70% among California’s youth from 2016 to 2020. LA Times staff writer Todd Martin wrote about how turning to VR meditation has helped cool his own anxiety. Martens joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" with his story.
CALIFORNIA STATE

