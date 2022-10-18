ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Doorbell Camera Captures Black Panther Prowling Outside British Home?

By Tim Binnall

A piece of security footage from a residence in England shows what appears to be a panther prowling past the driveway of the home. The intriguing video was reportedly captured last Thursday evening in the community of Warrington. Homeowner Luke Hickman says that his security system alerted him to something amiss outside of his residence and, when he checked his cell phone to see what had caused the sudden notice, the man was astounded to see a rather sizeable black creature with a particularly long and curly tail.

Although the animal only briefly appears in the video crossing Hickman's driveway, he marveled that it appeared to be a big cat and noted that a similar suspected feline had been spotted by a pair of witnesses in a neighboring town just a few days earlier. Surprisingly, the homeowner does not seem to be all that scared of the possibility that there is a predatory panther lurking around his property as, since the sighting, he has been "leaving little bits of food around, little bits of chicken, to try and get more footage" of the animal. We'll leave it up to you to decide whether or not its a wise idea for Hickman to tempt the beast into hanging around his yard looking for food.

