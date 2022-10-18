Read full article on original website
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in Troy
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
East Village Magazine
An interview with Karen Weaver: “I am better qualified and I want to have an impact”
Editors’ Note: East Village Magazine conducted in-person interviews with both Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Karen Weaver, who are facing off in the Nov. 8 election — Neeley for a second consecutive term, Weaver for a return to the office Neeley won from her by 205 votes in 2019.
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations
The $10 million project will update its glass and steel dome
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
Detroit’s Gilbert Family Foundation Starts $500K Thriving Neighborhood Fund
The Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners, both in Detroit, have announced the inaugural cohort of the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund, a $500,000 investment in neighborhood-centered nonprofit organizations in Detroit. […] The post Detroit’s Gilbert Family Foundation Starts $500K Thriving Neighborhood Fund appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
michiganradio.org
Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals
Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
Eater
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
michiganradio.org
Waste management company plans $35 million recycling hub in Detroit
One of the country’s largest waste management companies said Wednesday it plans to expand its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million facility in Detroit. The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM facilities in the state. Aaron Johnson is the Great...
Indian Village's name endures
Good morning! It is Thursday. Today, we visit an upscale, well-known neighborhood in Detroit. Residents of Indian Village — one of Detroit’s most historic neighborhoods — were asked about a name change two years ago to be more considerate of some Native Americans who disliked it. The...
Detroiters ripped off by overinflated property assessments may see relief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has agreed to weigh in
corpmagazine.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
luxury-houses.net
This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI
The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location
Coworking and office space operator WeWork is vacating one of its Detroit sites as it continues to face significant losses each financial quarter. A WeWork representative confirmed Tuesday that the company's location at 6001 Cass Ave. in Midtown, where it leases 91,000 square feet, will permanently close by Nov. 10. ...
$35 million recycling facility coming to Detroit in 2023
Waste Management (WM), North America's largest waste hauler, plans to invest $35 million into a new state-of-the-art materials recovery facility coming to Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
