ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals

Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit

A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Waste management company plans $35 million recycling hub in Detroit

One of the country’s largest waste management companies said Wednesday it plans to expand its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million facility in Detroit. The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM facilities in the state. Aaron Johnson is the Great...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Indian Village's name endures

Good morning! It is Thursday. Today, we visit an upscale, well-known neighborhood in Detroit. Residents of Indian Village — one of Detroit’s most historic neighborhoods — were asked about a name change two years ago to be more considerate of some Native Americans who disliked it. The...
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season

DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
luxury-houses.net

This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI

The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
michiganradio.org

Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy