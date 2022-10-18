ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon Affectionately Referred to Mick Jagger as ‘The Phantom’

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote a song that they gave to The Rolling Stones.
  • John Lennon and his girlfriend May Pang gave Mick Jagger a nickname.
  • Mick Jagger often dropped in on John Lennon and May Pang.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXnpv_0idvgkpH00
John Lennon and Mick Jagger | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

When May Pang lived with John Lennon in the 1970s, she said that one of their frequent visitors was The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger . He often dropped by the couple’s apartment, and they would spend relaxing nights together. Pang said he was one of her favorite visitors, but they could never count on when he’d stop by. This led her and Lennon to refer to him as “The Phantom.”

John Lennon and Paul McCartney sold a song to Mick Jagger

During an early Rolling Stones rehearsal, Lennon and Paul McCartney stopped by and offered the band a song .

“Well, we knew them by then and we were rehearsing and Andrew [Oldham] brought Paul and John down to the rehearsal,” Jagger told Rolling Stone in 1968. “They said they had this tune, they were really hustlers then. I mean the way they used to hustle tunes was great: ‘Hey Mick, we’ve got this great song’ [ done with a John Lennon accent ].”

The band was looking for something that sounded more commercial, so they were happy to record the song, “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

“So they played it and we thought it sounded pretty commercial, which is what we were looking for, so we did it like Elmore James or something,” Jagger said. “I haven’t heard it for ages but it must be pretty freaky ’cause nobody really produced it. The guy who happened to be our manager at the time was a 50-year-old northern mill owner [Eric Easton]. It was completely crackers, but it was a hit and sounded great on stage.”

The former Beatle thought of a nickname for his friend

Years later, Lennon and Jagger were friends , and Jagger often dropped by Lennon’s apartment.

“Mick’s visits were low-key, yet I still sensed an air of mischief about him,” Pang wrote in the book Loving John . “At a moment’s notice he was capable of surprise, and he and everyone else knew it.”

Because of this, Lennon and Pang gave Jagger an affectionate nickname.

“John and I affectionately nicknamed him ‘The Phantom,'” she wrote. “We never knew when he’d materialize, how long he would stay, when he’d call again, or what was really going on behind those devilish eyes and big pouting lips.”

Pang noted that while she became good friends with Jagger, he always felt slightly removed from her and others.

“He was his own man and he seemed to relish his success and his life,” she wrote. “However, he always seemed a bit removed, like an actor who was enjoying his role but at the same time knew he was playacting and was always watching his own performance.”

John Lennon and Mick Jagger often spent their time together in a similar way

Pang said that Jagger was one of the couple’s favorite guests.

“We were always delighted to see him,” she wrote. “Nattily dressed and always looking roguish, he’d turn up with a wicked grin on his face.”

The couple likely appreciated that nights with Jagger were typically quiet and relaxed.

“Mick usually brought something to drink, and John and he would spend their evenings together, drinking wine and sitting back and relaxing,” she explained. “Mick loved takeout Chinese food. During those visits I’d call out and order our favorite dishes. Then, after we ate, John and Mick sometimes played their guitars and sang a bit, or we all watched television.”

RELATED: The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said John Lennon’s Death Was ‘Ironic’

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

208K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy