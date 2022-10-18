‘Grey’s Anatomy’: When Does E.R. Fightmaster Return as Kai in Season 19?

Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new love interest for Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). So when does Dr. Kai Bartley (E. R. Fightmaster) return for season 19? Here is everything you need to know.

Kai and Amelia dated in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18

Amelia met Kai last season while working on a cure for Parkinson’s Disease in Minnesota. They connected romantically and started dating.

But Amelia and Kai have different lifestyles. Amelia has a son named Scout with Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack). Kai made it clear that they don’t want children and are focused on their career.

They seemed to be OK with moving forward with their relationship. But when Kai talked to Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) at a party, he made it seem like they’ll change their mind about kids. This led to Kai and Amelia breaking up.

However, in “You Are the Blood,” Kai comes back and tells Amelia they can’t sleep without her. They kiss, meaning they’re back together. Season 19 hasn’t addressed Kai, but they’re coming back.

When does E. R. Fightmaster return as Kai in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19?

Fightmaster is returning this season. A fan tweeted, “They’re coming back to us on Thursday #GreysAnatomy @GenderlessGapAd.” The actor quoted it and wrote, “It’s true.”

Fightmaster is also taking over the show’s Instagram account on Thursday. So fans might get their thoughts on the episode.

This means Kai will appear on the Oct. 20th episode called “Let’s Talk About Sex.” The IMDb description reads, “Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. The videos, filmed at Grey Sloan in front of a group of high schoolers, hit home as a student has medical complications during her visit. Elsewhere, Meredith and Maggie learn something new about Zola.”

It’s unclear how Kai will come into play based on that. But it looks like the couple will be up to something.

Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans want a different story for Amelia and Kai

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia and E.R. Fightmaster as Kai on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

Fans are reacting to the news about Kai’s return on Reddit . Some of them want a different story for the characters.

“Kai is super boring and I don’t know why Grey’s is trying to push another relationship where one doesn’t want children. But Fightmaster is doing the best they can with what they’re given,” one commenter wrote.

“If you ask me, Kai and Amelia aren’t gonna last,” one person predicted.

“You can really just put “fill in the blank” for Kai’s name,” another fan joked.

“That relationship is still happening? Honestly I wish she would have just been with Link,” someone asked.

Link still wanted to be in a relationship with Amelia last season. He had to work through those feelings, and this season he’s hooking up with more women. It looks like Amelia and Link are officially over. But time will tell if she’ll stay with Kai.

