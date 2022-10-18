Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes The Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship
While you knew this was coming as the company spoiled it with a tweet earlier this week, Frankie Kazarian relinquished the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. During the show, it was announced that Kazarian has officially exercised Option C, which means...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa Booked For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. We’ll see Sheamus and Solo Sikoa facing off in singles competition on tonight’s broadcast. You can check out the official announcement below:. Sheamus takes on Solo Sikoa. Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Cloverleaf submission...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Declined AEW’s Request That Would’ve Allowed Billy Gunn To Be Part Of DX Reunion
WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac coming to the ring for a segment on the October 10th edition of RAW. Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wasn’t part of the segment. Dave Meltzer reported in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Celebrates First WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar/RAW News, Gargano/Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on the anniversary of his first WWE title win, which took place at No Mercy 2000. He wrote,. “On this day 22 years ago, in my rookie year, I defeated @therock for my first WWF/E World Championship. One of my favorite moments in my pro wrestling career. #wweworldheavyweightchampion #olympiccrybaby #itstrue”
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Talks Why He Loves The Current WWE RAW Roster
During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on why he loves the current RAW roster, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loves the current RAW roster: “There are a lot of people in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Potentially Returning To WWE
CM Punk is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling and recovering from surgery following the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 with The Elite. Since then, Ace Steel has been fired, and it’s been reported that things look doubtful that CM Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling as AEW is in talks with Punk about a potential buyout.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Praises A Few Independent Wrestlers; Says They Will End Up In AEW Or WWE
On the most recent edition of his Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan praised a few independent talents who he believes will end up in either WWE or AEW. All of these wrestlers were present for TripleMania: XXX last week. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Apollo Crews Says His Return To The WWE NXT Brand Has Revitalized His Career
WWE Superstar Apollo Crews recently spoke with Cageside Seats to discuss a variety of topics, including his recent return to the WWE NXT brand and how it has revitalized his career. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On going back to NXT after a main roster...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Promises To Do ‘Horrible Things’ In WWE – Video
Bray Wyatt was back on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and he’s promising to do “horrible things.”. In a backstage segment, Wyatt reacted to being interrupted by his masked self on last week’s episode of SmackDown. He said,. “I apologize for last week. I didn’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW President Is ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn Event Due To WWE
New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari isn’t happy about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW’s ‘Battle Autumn’ event. Of course, this is due to Anderson (and Luke Gallows) re-signing with WWE. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Karl Anderson was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/20/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. Heath Slater & Rhino. *Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X-Division Championship. *Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Day 1 No Longer Being Advertised By Arena, Live Event Added
As previously reported, WWE has canceled their Day 1 premium live event. The show was slated to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The venue is now advertising a live event that will take place a few days prior to when Day 1 was initially scheduled. According to Pwinsider, the arena is now advertising a live event for December 27th.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Final Card
The card for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event has been finalized. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension
AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT, including Andre Chase vs. Javier Bernal, and more. You can check out the updated lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Andre Chase vs. Javier Bernal. * Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. * Bryson Montana...
Comments / 0