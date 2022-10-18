Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Marion County inmates charged with aggravated battery following two fights in the jail
Three Marion County Jail inmates were formerly charged in Marion County Court on Thursday with aggravated battery in a public place as a result of two separate fights in the county jail on Wednesday. 27-year-old Tyler Atchison of Wamac who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on criminal...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
newschannel20.com
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roland was issued an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for unlawful display of...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 9-15, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Lindsey, 19 of Carlinville, is charged with burglary without causing damage in connection with an October 8 incident. Tarina Slaughter, 44 of Mount Olive, is charged...
WAND TV
Sheriff: Grain cooperative employee killed in rail crash
STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington. According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
recordpatriot.com
Two charged with felony DUI
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged Tuesday with felony DUI in separate incidents. Robert J. Leaks Jr., 52, of Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to...
Effingham Radio
Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges
The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah Woman Killed In Three-Car Crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of a Mascoutah woman Thursday, Oct. 21. Officials have not released the identity of the 63-year-old woman pending notification of family. Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert...
WTAX
One dead in train/vehicle crash
STONINGTON (WAND) – Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash. According to the Sheriff, there was a crash involving a train and some of the train cars have left the track. Decatur Firefighters were called as mutual aid to Stonington.
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
WTAX
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former CCSO employee arrested in Illinois
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detention officer was arrested in Illinois after he fled the state during an investigation. According to a CCSO press release, Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois after he was placed on administrative leave during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation that started in February.
Washington Missourian
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
