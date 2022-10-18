The ‘Scurvy Bird’ Animatronic From A Pirate’s Adventure – Treasures of the Seven Seas Returns to the Magic Kingdom

Read full article on original website
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences
Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
New ‘Coco’ Cushion & Youth Dress Debut at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love “Coco” as much as we do, then you’ll be thrilled about the new cushion and youth dress we found themed to the beloved Pixar movie at the Disneyland Resort!. “Coco” Marigold...
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary Pullover and Sweatpants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s been over a year since the Vault Collection debuted, and it still delivers plenty of nostalgia for Walt Disney World’s history. Two new pieces of apparel inspired by the 20th anniversary celebrations continue the fun!
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World Over Park Pass Availability
A pair of Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are suing the resort over its Park Pass reservation system, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders, known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days where availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
How to Link and Set Up the New MagicBand+ in the Disneyland App
As MagicBand+ begins to roll out across the Disneyland Resort, band linking is now available on the Disneyland app. Linking can be found in the profile section of the account, noted with the three horizontal bars on the far right of the menu bar. Accessing that will take you to...
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
Ashley Eckstein-Designed Star Wars ‘Guided by the Light’ Ears, Keychain, & Bottle Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Be still, young Padawans. New additions to the Ashley Eckstein-designed Guided by the Light series of “Star Wars” merchandise has arrived at Disneyland. Having first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, the line celebrates the light within all of us, and is intended to remind wearers to be “guided by the light” after two years in darkness.
More Steel Added to CommuniCore Hall Structure at EPCOT
CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While we’ve already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
New Tree-Shaped Lamp Posts Added to Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ at EPCOT
Last week, we saw crew members testing one of the water features at Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT. More details have since been added to the attraction, which is scheduled to open in late 2023 as part of the World Nature neighborhood. There are several...
Disney Visa 100th Anniversary Metal Card Coming Soon for Premier Members
Chase, Visa, and the Walt Disney Company have announced a multi-year expansion of the Disney Visa Card program, including a special Disney 100th anniversary metal card available to Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers next year. The new, limited-edition card will be released in January 2023. It will be available to new...
FIRST LOOK at All 5 Disneyland Resort Exclusive MagicBand+ Designs
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We visited Disneyland Resort on the first day of the MagicBand+ preview for Magic Key holders, Cast Members, and Disney Vacation Club Members. Our first stop was checking out all the designs available at the resort — especially the five Disneyland Resort exclusives.
Guests Reportedly Jump Into Water at Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure
Security gathered near Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure today after two guests reportedly jumped into a pool of water. A bystander at the park claimed to Disneyland News Today that one of the guests may have dropped an item, and went in to retrieve it. They then supposedly got stuck, and the other guest went in to help them. Cast Members were assisting with the situation.
Bret Iwan Creates Artwork to Be Gifted to Guests Staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will receive special art created by none other than Bret Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse!. Iwan revealed the art on Instagram on Tuesday. It depicts Mickey sitting in a wooden chair, enjoying the Grand Californian’s signature hearth, next to a roaring fire. Pluto, on the other hand, sees the cozy setting as the perfect place to take a nap. Above the hearth is the Grand Californian logo, along with “Welcome Home” written on a banner. Though “Welcome Home” is a phrase typically associated with Disney Vacation Club, he notes in the post that the artwork will be given to all guests of the hotel.
Batuu Bounty Hunters MagicBand+ Game Launches in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
The new Batuu Bounty Hunters game launched with MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort today. Guests can play Batuu Bounty Hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park. Before playing, you may need to charge and update your MagicBand+. You’ll also need the Play Disney Parks app. How to...
Popcorn Stand Removed From Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom
The popcorn stand has been removed from Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The stand used to be next to this planter, in front of Space Mountain. The stand was likely removed because Cool Ship reopened selling popcorn. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
Mobile Waitlist Info Released for 2022 Disneyland Resort Hand-Pulled Candy Canes
Information has been released about Disneyland Resort’s famous hand-pulled 18-inch candy canes, which are returning for the 2022 holiday season. These special treats will be available at Candy Palace in Disneyland Park on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, and 24. They will be available at Trolley Treats...
