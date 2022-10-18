Read full article on original website
Shea McGee's Must Haves: From a Stanley Tumbler to Her Favorite Veja Sneakers
There's a lot to write home about when it comes to interior designer Shea McGee. Not only does she own a triumphant design business called Studio McGee — which has a line with Threshold at Target — but you can also find her starring in Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" on your own TV screen. McGee's more than just a triple threat but rather a quadruple threat with her book, "Make Life Beautiful," tacked onto her impressive résumé. To top it off, she's a mother of three children — Wren, Ivy, and Margot — who keep her busy in the chance of "downtime," something we'd imagine McGee has very little of.
Witch Hazel Is in Its Comeback Era — Here's How to Use It the Right Way
If there were a monarchy within the world of ingredients, witch hazel would be the longest-reigning sovereign. Sure, some trendier, newer ingredients have tried to take the throne, but let's face it: witch hazel can do the job without all of the fuss. And it's true, witch hazel can be a catch-all solution to many concerns — and has been for years — but it's within the beauty industry that the blooming shrub has been subjected to debate. But we're in the year 2022 and, these days, what's old is new and witch hazel is officially in its comeback era.
Of Course Taylor Swift Got a "Midnights" Manicure
With just hours to go until the release of "Midnights" on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift did what any musician about to drop a wildly anticipated album would do: she gave herself a manicure. And since this is Swift, a lover of easter eggs and hidden messages, she painted her nails on theme with said album, with a midnight-blue design decorated with metallic star stickers. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20, the singer is seen putting the finishing touches on her glittery nails.
Follow the "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Cast on Instagram as You Watch the Drama Unfold
Netflix's dating series "Love Is Blind" is back for another dramatic season with a new batch of hopeless romantics looking for "the one." Season three kicked off on Oct. 19, welcoming fresh contestants/soon-to-be reality-TV stars that include everyone from calm, cool, and collected engineer SK Alagbada to fitness-obsessed Raven Ross. And we can't forget about the newly dubbed frat boy of the show, Cole Barnett (anyone else getting flashbacks to season one's Barnett and season two's Shayne?)
Ariana Grande Shows Off Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails in a Rare Selfie
Ariana Grande is a fan of a neutral mani, so it was only a matter of time before she jumped on the popular glazed-doughnut nail trend. On Oct. 21, the singer, who's recently been immersed in filming the "Wicked" movie in London, shared a few snaps on Instagram highlighting her sheer pink nails in between rehearsals and shoots.
