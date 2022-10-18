If there were a monarchy within the world of ingredients, witch hazel would be the longest-reigning sovereign. Sure, some trendier, newer ingredients have tried to take the throne, but let's face it: witch hazel can do the job without all of the fuss. And it's true, witch hazel can be a catch-all solution to many concerns — and has been for years — but it's within the beauty industry that the blooming shrub has been subjected to debate. But we're in the year 2022 and, these days, what's old is new and witch hazel is officially in its comeback era.

22 HOURS AGO