This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,575 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Richard Burt. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Passing through the front covered porch, you enter the impressive living area ideal for today's lifestyle with an emphasis on entertaining. The main living area features a spacious lounging area w/fireplace, large dining area and a dream chefs kitchen complete with Viking appliances, quartz counters, glass backsplash & an oversized island. The unique and custom brick paver driveway extends to the back yard with a pergola ideal for lounging, BBQ's, dining area and rear private enclosed grass yard. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The home is located near Larchmont & the Paramount Studios with easy access to the surrounding business centers inclusive of shopping and dining. The generously sized private primary suite at the rear of the home has direct access to the backyard and spa-like retreat bathroom with shower stall, large spa tub, two vanities, commode room and a fitted walk-in closet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO