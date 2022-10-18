ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,575 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.17 Million

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,575 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Richard Burt. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Passing through the front covered porch, you enter the impressive living area ideal for today's lifestyle with an emphasis on entertaining. The main living area features a spacious lounging area w/fireplace, large dining area and a dream chefs kitchen complete with Viking appliances, quartz counters, glass backsplash & an oversized island. The unique and custom brick paver driveway extends to the back yard with a pergola ideal for lounging, BBQ's, dining area and rear private enclosed grass yard. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The home is located near Larchmont & the Paramount Studios with easy access to the surrounding business centers inclusive of shopping and dining. The generously sized private primary suite at the rear of the home has direct access to the backyard and spa-like retreat bathroom with shower stall, large spa tub, two vanities, commode room and a fitted walk-in closet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History: Five Dodgers Make ESPN’s Top 100 List

This is an updated article originally published on February 10, 2022, by Matt Moreno. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most iconic franchises in sports and have multiple legends among Major League Baseball’s all-time greats. Five Dodgers recently made ESPN’s List of the Top 100 MLB Players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Mariah Carey Cuts Price of Atlanta Mansion, Now Asking Nearly $6 Million

Pop chanteuse Mariah Carey’s Atlanta mansion got a more than $500,000 discount this week, and its new price is just under $6 million. Located in Sandy Springs, a suburb just outside Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood, the 4-acre property was first listed in mid-September for $6.5 million, listing records show. The 52-year-old singer of “Hero” and “Heartbreaker” is selling less than a year after buying the residence through a trust in November for $5.65 million, according to records with PropertyShark.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Healthy-looking Matthew Perry spent time with pal before health crisis reveal

“Friends” alum Matthew Perry was looking healthy just days before he revealed an opioid addiction nearly killed him. The actor, 53, was spotted out and about with a female pal in Los Angeles last week, running errands while rocking a gray tee, red-and-white Nike shorts and yellow Converse sneakers. Perry – who called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in June 2021 – was seen chatting with the mystery brunette while walking through a parking garage. The woman, who wore a floral yellow sun dress and white sandals, then got into the passenger seat of his car. The outing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Former Malibu Estate Is Sold to a Kardashian-Adjacent Buyer for a Whopping $45 Million — See Photos!

There’s nothing better than an estate with a celebrity pedigree, and that’s exactly what this $45 million home in Malibu has. It was bought by Brad Pitt in the early aughts, and it’s where he lived part-time with then-love Angelina Jolie. In 2011, he sent it off to another A-list couple, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
MALIBU, CA

