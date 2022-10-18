ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

This Has to Be The Most Genius Way to Clean Your Ceiling Fans

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rjkto_0idvapmQ00

No more dust flying everywhere!

If you suffer from having allergies, then you likely know there are certain things you ned to do in your home to ensure the place where you spend majority of your time doesn’t trigger your allergies and cause you to have a terrible reaction. Of course it helps to have an air purifier in your home, but one of the main things to do that helps control indoor allergens is to keep and maintain a clean home, and this includes dusting often. And one of the main areas that happens to attract the most dust are ceiling fans.

However, if you struggle with getting dust everywhere while cleaning your ceiling fans, check out this quick cleaning hack from TikTok content creator Sana of @apieceofmyglamhome . You no longer have to worry about dust flying all over your bed or room with this hack!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

As shown in the quick video , Sana uses the opening of an old pillowcase to slide onto each blade of the ceiling fan and once it’s wrapped over the entire blade she carefully glides the pillowcase off as it wipes away the dust. After doing this to all of the ceiling fan blades, she then sprays her cleaner onto a paper towel and cleans her blades.

This hack is genius and her followers agree! This is one hack we’ll definitely be adding into our cleaning routine.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen

Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
shefinds

Beauty Experts Say This One Hydrating Tea Is The Secret To Flawless, Ageless Skin

The best skincare news in the world would be discovering that a mocha latte with extra chocolate shavings on top is actually top-secret weapon for better skin. We may not be quite that lucky, but there’s some good news anyway: you can relax under a blanket, watch your favorite movie, and soothe yourself with a beverage that works overtime as a skin savior. Teas have been long known for their antioxidant and therapeutics properties — but specific teas can even help keep your complexion more youthful and glowing (and all you have to do is boil some water, grab a tea bag, let it steep, and get ready to veg out with a cup in your hand). But with so many tea varieties, which one is the best option for your skin? Beauty experts say this one hydrating tea is the secret to flawless, ageless skin.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
912
Followers
242
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy