klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Kissinger Wildlife Management temporarily closed after whooping cranes spotted
CLAY COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kissinger Wildlife Management Area is temporarily closed effective immediately due to the presence of two endangered whooping cranes. The closure will be lifted once the cranes have left the area. Kissinger WMA is about 1 mile north of Fairfield in Clay County. The Nebraska Game...
knopnews2.com
Ogallala hosts Holdrege
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Holdrege marched into Ogallala and defeated the Indians Friday 33-14. A strong first quarter from the Dusters gave them all the buffer they needed to take down Ogallala in the season finale for both schools. Both teams regular seasons come to a close with Holdrege finishing...
knopnews2.com
Lexington hosts Scottsbluff
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Bearcats of Scottsbluff this Friday. Both teams are trending in the opposite direction. The Minutemen are currently in search of their first victory of the year. Scottsbluff, on the other hand, only has one loss on their record, coming in at 7-1 on the year.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
KSNB Local4
City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Amherst
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Amherst defeated Hershey on Friday 61-7 in the regular season finale for both teams. Amherst came out of the gate strong and didn’t look back as they defeated the Panthers Friday night. Hershey finishes the season 1-8 after the loss, and Amherst finishes the season...
knopnews2.com
Cozad Hosts Minden
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Minden Whippets hit the road to play their final district game against the Cozad Haymakers. This is a battle between the second and third place teams in C1 District 6. Minden comes in with a 2-1 record in district play, while Cozad comes in 1-2. The Haymakers are looking to stop their two-game losing streak while they play their last home game of the regular season.
knopnews2.com
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosted Broken Bow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes took on the Broken Bow Indians. This is the final district game for both teams and the final regular season game for Gothenburg. The Swedes look to end the season on a high note, even with their 1-2 record in the district. They are looking for that final win to help them with seeding when the playoffs start in a few weeks. The Indians, on the other hand, are enjoying an undefeated record in district play with a 3-0 record.
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
KSNB Local4
St. Leo’s Catholic Church hosts annual coat drive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the cold temperatures Grand Island has experienced lately, it’s time to think of others in need. St. Leo’s Catholic Church is hosting their annual coat drive, which has been around for nearly two decades. There have been a consistent flow of donations all going to a good cause.
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
knopnews2.com
Perkins County hosted Ravenna
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first round of playoffs begins for 8-man football on Thursday night. Perkins County came into the playoffs as the 7th seed with an overall record of 5-3. The Ravenna Blue Jays are coming in as the 10th seed with an overall record of 6-2. The Plainsmen get the ball first, and they waste no time on getting themselves on the board with the screen pass to Ethan Sihm as Perkins County leads 6-0. The lead didn’t last long as Zach Lewandowski took the quarterback keeper right down the middle for the touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion for the 8-6 lead.
