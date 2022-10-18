Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
2news.com
Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. Deputies, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were investigating 35-year-old Regina Rogas and 32-year-old Jessica Thomas, both of California. Deputies say undercover officers bought about 829.1 grams of fentanyl,...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
FOX Reno
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with finding missing Dayton man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing Dayton man. Richard Shifflet left for a walk on Oct. 3 and he has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue has searched the area where Richard was last seen and areas that he was reported to frequent. There were no signs of Richard.
FOX Reno
Reno man found guilty of forging check
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Mustang on I-80 at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Volvo sedan, a van, and a silver Hyundai sedan were involved in the collision. The driver of...
mynews4.com
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
kkoh.com
Have you Seen These Reno Burglary Suspects?
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Paradise Post
Kiely Rodni autopsy: Alcohol, THC noted in toxicology report; no signs of foul play
A Truckee teen whose body was found in her submerged car died of accidental drowning, says the autopsy report from the Nevada County coroner. Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen leaving a party at Prosser Creek Reservoir early on the morning of Aug. 6. An intensive search concluded with divers’ discovery Aug. 21 of her body in the Honda CR-V in 14 feet of water at the reservoir.
FOX Reno
Inflation expected to impact the cost of health care
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A doctor's visit may get more expensive next year and, like the cost of gas, food, and other essentials, inflation is to blame for the hike in price. According to experts, inflation is expected to increase premiums and out-of-pocket costs for...
2news.com
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
