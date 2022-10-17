Read full article on original website
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
The Verge
Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed
Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
psychologytoday.com
How Hard Is It to Change, Really?
The self-help industry tends to promote incremental change, possibly in order to maintain its own necessity. A small 2016 study showed that one group of students was able to make substantial self-improvements in several key areas in just six weeks. Because small studies can later prove to be distorted, the...
bhbusiness.com
Psychiatrists Make the Highest Annual Mean Wage in Behavioral Health
Psychiatrists have the highest annual mean wage out of all mental health occupations and psychiatric aides have the lowest. New data from The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a wide range of behavioral health salaries in 2021. The average annual mean wage for a psychiatrist was $250,000, according to...
In Style
Menopause Is a Privilege
Despite my mother’s best efforts, there was no amount of preparation that could have readied me for my first trip to the gynecologist after my first period. I still remember walking down a carpeted corridor, into a freezing room and being greeted by what looked like a vintage torture device — a steel table covered with crunchy tissue paper and metal stirrups at the base of what looked like two outstretched insect legs.
Psychiatric Times
Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing
Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
psychreg.org
In Stressful Jobs, Depression Risk Rises With Hours Worked, Study in New Doctors Finds
The more hours someone works each week in a stressful job, the more their risk of depression rises, a study in new doctors finds. Working 90 or more hours a week was associated with changes in depression symptom scores three times larger than the change in depression symptoms among those working 40–45 hours a week.
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Hispanic and Latino/a Students in STEM
The number of Latino/a students in STEM is growing. STEM jobs pay Latino/a workers higher salaries than non-STEM jobs. However, the Hispanic community is underrepresented in STEM degrees and the STEM workforce. Fortunately, there are colleges and programs that support Hispanic and Latino/a students in STEM. In the past decade,...
bestcolleges.com
Students Divided on Affirmative Action but Support College Diversity
A new BestColleges survey shows that while the majority of students believe racial/ethnic diversity improves the social and learning environment of schools, they are split on whether they support affirmative action. Survey Reports. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Staff / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Data Summary. Almost half...
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
bestcolleges.com
How to Become an IT Manager: Step-by-Step Guide
IT managers handle an organization's tech-related responsibilities. These professionals typically need a bachelor's degree and several years of experience. IT managers can boost their employment chances with advanced degrees and certifications. Management salaries vary depending on the person, their employer, and their location. In any company that uses digital systems...
bestcolleges.com
Michigan Scholarship Program to Lower College Costs
The Michigan Scholarship Program was created through bipartisan legislation. Many of the state's high school graduates will be able to receive state aid after completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The program has $250 million in funding for fiscal year 2023. Most Michigan high school graduates will soon...
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Asian American and Pacific Islander Students in STEM
It's a myth that all AAPI students naturally excel in STEM coursework. AAPI women face the additional hurdle of gender bias in STEM fields. AANAPISI programs provide targeted support for AAPI students in STEM programs. There are many AAPI-specific organizations that provide great support in STEM fields. Many people believe...
healio.com
‘Take the extra time’: Assess mental health at every cardiology visit
Recent data from the American Heart Association show social isolation and loneliness are associated with a 29% increased risk for MI and/or CV death and a 32% increased risk for stroke and stroke death. Isolation and loneliness are often closely linked to mental health disorders such as anxiety or depression,...
988 offers lifeline in mental health crises
Mental health is a serious issue that many Americans face. But unfortunately, many are unaware of the resources at their disposal. Resources like the new 988 hotline are specifically designed to help those suffering from mental health issues get in contact with the right people to talk to. “It’s essentially...
bestcolleges.com
Investments Boost Broadband Internet Access at Minority-Serving Institutions
The Biden administration awarded $10.6 million in grants to improve internet access and digital literacy for both students and community members. The Biden administration announced $10.6 million in grants to expand internet access. The grants will go to five minority-serving institutions (MSIs) across the country. The funding will be used...
Psychiatric Times
Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention
What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The safety planning intervention described in this article was developed by Barbara Stanley, PhD, and Gregory K. Brown, PhD, and has been found to be effective at reducing suicidal behavior.2,3 Since its development, this critical evidence-based intervention has been embraced by clinicians around the world and extensively employed in a wide range of behavioral health settings. It is also commonly taught as part of suicide prevention curriculum.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness and the Process of Acceptance
The journey to acceptance is different for everyone. Acceptance often is an accumulative combination of factors. Objective discussions about the barriers to acceptance may expedite the process. A father once wrote me:. We worry our adult daughter has bipolar disorder. What finally triggered your acceptance that you had bipolar and...
