Tua Tagovailoa returns to a football field for the first time on Sunday since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29. It represents an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to not only get their season back on track - the Dolphins have lost three straight in his absence - but also move on from the truly distressing scenes from that Thursday night game back in Week Four. Not that Tagovailoa himself can recall the events of that night.

