Tesla sales in Q3 show the brand continues its sales dominance in the United States, controlling more than seven times the market share of its nearest competitor. Kelly Blue Book (KBB) has released its sales statistics for Q3 of this year, and they have found that Tesla continues to dominate the U.S. market, despite the growing electric vehicle market. According to their numbers, Tesla sales were over seven times their nearest competitor, Ford, while even single-model Tesla sales remain higher than numerous brands in the U.S. overall.

2 DAYS AGO