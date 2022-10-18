Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
You can now vote on Tesla Supercharging locations
Tesla owners and customers can now vote on Tesla Supercharging locations. In September, Tesla announced that a new Supercharger Poll platform was coming. On Thursday, Tesla announced that the new poll platform is now open. As long as you have a Tesla account, whether you own a vehicle or have shopped from its online store, you can cast a vote.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin to produce EVs with megacasts and structural battery packs by the end of 2022
Tesla is looking to introduce front and back megacasts and structural battery packs in vehicles produced in Giga Berlin before the end of the year. Tesla Giga Berlin’s margins will likely improve as front and back megacasts, and structural battery packs roll out to the Model Y vehicles it produces. The production costs of each Tesla vehicle will likely decrease with the use of megacasts and structural battery packs.
teslarati.com
Tesla shares record growth in solar & energy deployments for Q3
Tesla announced that it delivered a record number of solar and batteries in Q3 2022. Tesla reported that energy storage deployments increased by 62% year over year from around 1.29 GWh in Q3 2021 to 2.1 GWh in Q3 2022. Tesla’s energy storage deployments include Powerwall home batteries and its utility-scale Megapack. In Tesla’s shareholder letter, it said:
teslarati.com
Tesla aims to produce 50K Tesla Semi in 2024, could become one of US’ largest truck makers
If there were one upcoming product that Tesla truly discussed during the Q3 2022 earnings call, it would be the Tesla Semi. Elon Musk and Tesla executives shared a lot of interesting tidbits of information about the Class 8 all-electric truck, such as its battery range when it’s fully loaded and the expected date of its first deliveries.
teslarati.com
Tesla 4680 production tripled in Q3 2022, cell ramp is “gaining rapid traction”
Tesla’s 4680 cell production tripled in Q3 2022 compared to the last quarter. Tesla hopes to install 4680 battery cells into cars in the next few months. Elon Musk stated that Tesla is “finally gaining rapid traction on the 4680 cell.”. “[4680] output is growing rapidly, and we...
Are You Eligible For Inflation Relief Payments?
This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck tooling officially begins at Gigafactory Texas
Tesla Cybertruck tooling has officially begun at Gigafactory Texas as the vehicle begins to enter production within the next year. Tesla released its Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck on Wednesday just after Market Close, where the Cybertruck was listed as “Tooling” instead of the “In Development” label the automaker gave it last quarter.
teslarati.com
Germany EV charging network is about to get 14 times larger
Germany will spend over 6 billion euros over the next three years to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country. According to Reuters, the German government has approved a plan to expand its EV charging infrastructure to include over 1 million chargers by 2030. This is an increase of roughly 14 times compared to the 70,000 EV chargers currently in the country. The German government approved a plan to spend 6.3 billion euros over the next three years to accomplish this.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y on track to beat Ford F-150 sales globally this year: estimate
Tesla executives have been pretty open about the company’s 50% growth target this year. But while the EV maker may have to put the pedal to the metal to hit this goal by the end of December, one particular vehicle from Tesla’s lineup is definitely shaking up the automotive industry’s global sales rankings– that vehicle is the Model Y.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Q3 U.S. sales outpace nearest competitor by seven times
Tesla sales in Q3 show the brand continues its sales dominance in the United States, controlling more than seven times the market share of its nearest competitor. Kelly Blue Book (KBB) has released its sales statistics for Q3 of this year, and they have found that Tesla continues to dominate the U.S. market, despite the growing electric vehicle market. According to their numbers, Tesla sales were over seven times their nearest competitor, Ford, while even single-model Tesla sales remain higher than numerous brands in the U.S. overall.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock stumbles despite industry resilience
Tesla stock has fallen over the past five days, while the rest of the automotive sector has remained steady. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors are notoriously bullish with their stock predictions, but it seems as though the bears have finally taken the wheel. Over the past five days, Tesla stock has fallen 7.61%, while stocks of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Toyota (NYSE: TM) have remained more stable.
Comments / 0