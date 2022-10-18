Tesla has nine massive solar projects awaiting regulatory approval before being constructed on its gigafactories. Tesla made big headlines yesterday after announcing that its solar and energy storage businesses had seen significant growth in Q3 and over the past year. And while the company is often known for being a supplier of renewable energy sources, they have also been implementing them at each of its U.S.-based gigafactories. Of the 14 energy projects being built on Tesla facilities, nine are awaiting regulatory approval, two are in construction, and three have been completed and are starting energy production shortly.

