Closure extended for part of River Road
The planned closure of a portion of River Road is being extended until the end of Wednesday as a waterline repair project continues, the city of Toledo's Transportation Department reports.
The site is from Chevy Chase Lane to Burroughs Drive in South Toledo. The closure, which started Monday, had initially been scheduled to last one day.
The detour is via Copland Boulevard to the Anthony Wayne Trail to Sherwood Avenue in both directions, the city said.
Comments / 0