Narcity

Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Can Earn Up To $100K

The Government of Canada is hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta right now and some of them come with the bonus of a pretty sweet paycheck. Government jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment include everything from psychologists to digital communications advisors so there's plenty to choose from. Plus, all of these jobs pay at least $80,000 so they have a pretty healthy salary too.
Narcity

Canada's 'Most Wanted' Criminals List Is Out & 3 Of Them Are Wanted In Alberta

The list of Canada's "most wanted" criminals has just been updated and three men who are wanted in Alberta are on it. The list of 25 of the "most wanted" criminals in Canada was put together by the Bolo Program, a non-profit that works with police across Canada to help use public awareness to find them.
Narcity

A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)

Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful. On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada. The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the...
Narcity

A Pakistan Airlines Flight Attendant Has Gone Missing In Toronto & This Has Happened Before

A Pakistan airlines flight attendant is still missing after disappearing in Toronto on Friday, October 14, 2022, and this isn't the first time this has happened. A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told Narcity that 44-year-old Aijaz Ali Shah, a veteran crew member who worked on PIA's Islamabad to Toronto flight PK 781, went missing after passing through immigration last week.
Narcity

Canada's 'Most Valuable' Brands Have Been Ranked & The List Has A Bit Of Everything

A new report has ranked Canada's most valuable brands and the list includes everything from banks and telecom providers, to athleisure labels and coffee companies. On Wednesday, October 19, data analytics company Kantar released its annual report on the world's most valuable brands, based on financial performance. In Canada, it...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Affordable Cities With Great Jobs, A Witch Navy & More

Off The Top: Abraca-paddle! Vancouverites were recently shocked to see a literal armada of witches paddling past the city's waterfront. If only the local coven had lent their magical touch to the ongoing demolition of the barge that's been beached in English Bay since last November. In Case You Missed...
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
Narcity

John Tory Just Reignited The Fiery Debate About Tolls On The DVP & Gardiner

The idea of tolling drivers on the DVP and Gardiner isn't new, but the controversial topic of discussion has come up again just days before the Toronto Municipal Election. Mayor John Tory put out a statement clarifying where he stands on it after comments he made to a local radio station started getting attention online.
Narcity

You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots

Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings. Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for. You could think of yourself as quite...
Narcity

A Newcomer To Canada Shared His First Trip To Walmart & Had A Very Relatable Problem (VIDEO)

If you've ever shopped at Walmart Canada, you probably know it's got basically everything you need, but if you've never been before it's understandable how it can be overwhelming. TikTokerAndrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan, recently shared his very first visit to the massive retailer...
Narcity

7 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: October 21 to October 23

The weekend is just days away, and if you're wondering what to do with your time off, here are some activities happening in Toronto. With the fall season in full swing, there are several haunted events and pumpkin-filled attractions to visit. Or, you can get fancy at a ball, step...

