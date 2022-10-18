Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Canada's Top 25 'Most Wanted' List Was Revealed & There Are 12 People From Ontario
On Tuesday, October 18, the Bolo Program updated its list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, and a lot of them are from Ontario. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The update is the program's first since the initiative launched in April...
Narcity
Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Can Earn Up To $100K
The Government of Canada is hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta right now and some of them come with the bonus of a pretty sweet paycheck. Government jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment include everything from psychologists to digital communications advisors so there's plenty to choose from. Plus, all of these jobs pay at least $80,000 so they have a pretty healthy salary too.
Narcity
Canada's 'Most Wanted' Criminals List Is Out & 3 Of Them Are Wanted In Alberta
The list of Canada's "most wanted" criminals has just been updated and three men who are wanted in Alberta are on it. The list of 25 of the "most wanted" criminals in Canada was put together by the Bolo Program, a non-profit that works with police across Canada to help use public awareness to find them.
Narcity
Canada's Housing Costs Are Going Down But A Home In These Cities Will Still Bleed You Dry
Canada's housing market has been wild for the last year or so, with multiple dips and peaks in the last few months alone. And, according to new data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, there are still quite a few cities in Canada where house prices have been increasing this year.
Narcity
Vancouver Is The Second 'Rattiest City' In Canada & Other Cities In BC Made The List Too
If you live in Vancouver, you might want to watch out for some little rodents around your house, because the city was officially ranked as the second rattiest city in all of Canada. A pest control company called Orkin Canada recently shared its annual list of the 25 top "rattiest"...
Narcity
A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)
Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful. On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada. The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the...
Narcity
A Pakistan Airlines Flight Attendant Has Gone Missing In Toronto & This Has Happened Before
A Pakistan airlines flight attendant is still missing after disappearing in Toronto on Friday, October 14, 2022, and this isn't the first time this has happened. A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told Narcity that 44-year-old Aijaz Ali Shah, a veteran crew member who worked on PIA's Islamabad to Toronto flight PK 781, went missing after passing through immigration last week.
Narcity
Canada's 'Most Valuable' Brands Have Been Ranked & The List Has A Bit Of Everything
A new report has ranked Canada's most valuable brands and the list includes everything from banks and telecom providers, to athleisure labels and coffee companies. On Wednesday, October 19, data analytics company Kantar released its annual report on the world's most valuable brands, based on financial performance. In Canada, it...
Narcity
Canada Jetlines Announced A New Toronto To Vancouver Route & You Can Book A Flight For $135
Who wants to check out the west coast this winter for the price of dinner and drinks?. Canada Jetlines is bringing on a new travel route between Toronto and Vancouver just in time for the holidays. The affordable leisure airline announced in a press release that they would offer biweekly...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scores $1M After Playing For 20 Years & His Wife Was Shook
For most people, winning $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket doesn't involve a fantasy of flipping burgers for relatives, but Ontarians are just built differently. According to OLG, King resident Oleksandr Ivanchenko won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 23, 2033, Lotto Max draw. The father...
Narcity
The Air Quality In Vancouver Is One Of The Worst In The World & The TikToks Are Wild (VIDEOS)
Vancouver has one of the worst air quality ratings in the entire world right now due to wildfires in B.C. and in Washington. TikTok videos and photos posted to social media show the poor visibility of the air in Metro Vancouver, which is categorized as "unhealthy" by IQAir as of October 20.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Affordable Cities With Great Jobs, A Witch Navy & More
Off The Top: Abraca-paddle! Vancouverites were recently shocked to see a literal armada of witches paddling past the city's waterfront. If only the local coven had lent their magical touch to the ongoing demolition of the barge that's been beached in English Bay since last November. In Case You Missed...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 18 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
There's a whopping $132 million available to be won in this Tuesday's Lotto Max, so if you bought tickets for the October 18 draw, it's now time to see if you're taking home a chunk of cash. Up for grabs is the main jackpot of $70 million, which is all...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
Narcity
John Tory Just Reignited The Fiery Debate About Tolls On The DVP & Gardiner
The idea of tolling drivers on the DVP and Gardiner isn't new, but the controversial topic of discussion has come up again just days before the Toronto Municipal Election. Mayor John Tory put out a statement clarifying where he stands on it after comments he made to a local radio station started getting attention online.
Narcity
You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots
Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings. Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for. You could think of yourself as quite...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Shared His First Trip To Walmart & Had A Very Relatable Problem (VIDEO)
If you've ever shopped at Walmart Canada, you probably know it's got basically everything you need, but if you've never been before it's understandable how it can be overwhelming. TikTokerAndrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan, recently shared his very first visit to the massive retailer...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta 'Wasn't Sure What He Was Seeing' At First & Rechecked His Ticket
A Lotto Max winner from Lethbridge wasn't sure what he was seeing when he checked his Lotto Max ticket and found out he had won. Morris Soenen bought his lucky ticket at Pure Casino in Lethbridge a few days before the October 4 Lotto Max draw. The day after the...
Narcity
Lotto Max's Next Draw Is Offering $133 Million & It's Almost The Biggest Prize Ever
Get ready because the next Lotto Max draw has so much money up for grabs and it's almost the biggest lottery prize that's ever been offered in Canada's history!. In Lotto Max's next draw on Friday, October 21, the prize pool will be a massive $133 million. That includes the...
Narcity
7 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: October 21 to October 23
The weekend is just days away, and if you're wondering what to do with your time off, here are some activities happening in Toronto. With the fall season in full swing, there are several haunted events and pumpkin-filled attractions to visit. Or, you can get fancy at a ball, step...
