The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID, the CDC said in a memo. Rochelle Walensky is reportedly “up to date with her vaccines” and experiencing mild symptoms. She’s isolating at home, per CDC guidelines. The agency’s current guideline calls for five days of quarantining after a person tests positive. The U.S. currently averages more than 260,000 cases a week, according to the CDC, which recently switched to weekly reporting. A deadly new Omicron subvariant has also led to concerns over a winter spike.Read it at ABC News

34 MINUTES AGO