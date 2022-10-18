ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall, Clay county wetlands to benefit from $600,000 grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a competitive grant to work with conservation organizations and private landowners to conserve wetlands in south-central Nebraska. Conservation efforts will benefit the endangered whooping crane and the threatened eastern black rail, as well as common bird...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in

KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Town harvests crops for Sam Ruhter

PROSSER, Neb. (KSNB) - When Sam Ruhter passed away in April of this year, his family had no idea what they would do about the harvest season. Enter Sam’s neighbors and friends, who planted his fields and on Friday, harvested the over 600 acres of crops. Sam’s brother, Randy,...
PROSSER, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Dinosaurs roar into Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For families looking for something to do this weekend, you can go back in time to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back at Fonner Park in Grand Island from Oct. 21-23. Jurassic Quest opens...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

City is seeking feedback on plans for Grand Island’s future

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island officials are encouraging the public to participate in two items that will help shape the future of the city. There will be three public meetings, all starting at 6 p.m., where an update will be provided on the Grand Island Comprehensive plan. Tuesday,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Teen Vogue

A School “Paused” Its Student Newspaper After an LGBTQ Pride Issue

Grand Island, Nebraska is a quiet city. Nestled in the center of the state, the town’s population nearly doubles in size once a year when tourists travel in for the annual sandhill crane bird migration. But once the birds leave, so does the noise. That is until earlier this year when a local high school’s award-winning newspaper and journalism program garnered national attention for being abruptly “paused” after they published an LGBTQ pride issue.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Wood River among towns to receive Community Development Block Grant funds

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - More than $2 million has been awarded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in Community Development Block Grant funds. Wood River is one of the five communities to receive a part of the $2,034,079 awarded. The others being Ainsworth, Bartlett, Filley and Wayne. Projects...
WOOD RIVER, NE
KSNB Local4

Imagination City host annual Halloween event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local children’s museum is putting together fun activities this weekend. Imagination City is hosting its third annual ‘Halloween Hoopla.’ The event will have Halloween-themed games and food trucks and will be held at Hall County Park Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Although the event doesn’t start until the evening, attendees are advised to get there early to secure a spot for the parade at 7 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College volleyball’s Monroe named NAIA Defender of the Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the second time this season, Hastings College volleyball has produced a player who has won a NAIA national weekly honor. Amani Monroe was named NAIA Defender of the Week Tuesday. “Amani Monroe of Hastings College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Monroe, a...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

