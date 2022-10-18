ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
BOSTON, MA
Triple Shooting In Boston takes the Life of One Women and Wounds Two Men

In Dorchester, Sunday night, October 16, 2022, two men were wounded and one woman died in a triple shooting. The police have just identified the woman as 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn. At about 8:51 at night, she and two other men, who are in their mid 20s, were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Both police and an ambulance instantly responded to the accident before 9:00 PM, and both men, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police stated that one man had serious, life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift

What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
SWANSEA, MA
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station

BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
BOSTON, MA
Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge

A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
WATERTOWN, MA
Charlene Casey to be sentenced for causing crash that killed 2-year-old

A South Boston woman whose negligence at the wheel, a jury found, led to the death of a toddler pedestrian will appear in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing. Charlene Casey was convicted last week in Suffolk Superior Court of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, a South Boston 2-year-old boy struck and killed during a chain reaction car crash in July of 2018.
BOSTON, MA
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral

BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
BOSTON, MA
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend

SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
SALEM, MA
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA

