Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
whsvikingtimes.com
Triple Shooting In Boston takes the Life of One Women and Wounds Two Men
In Dorchester, Sunday night, October 16, 2022, two men were wounded and one woman died in a triple shooting. The police have just identified the woman as 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn. At about 8:51 at night, she and two other men, who are in their mid 20s, were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Both police and an ambulance instantly responded to the accident before 9:00 PM, and both men, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police stated that one man had serious, life-threatening injuries.
Two adults, one child rescued from overnight fire in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two adults and one child were rescued from a raging fire overnight in Dorchester on Friday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Brookview Road and there were people trapped on the second floor. Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue two...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
Watertown News
Driver Hits Building on Mt. Auburn St., Faces OUI Charge
A Watertown man faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into the side of a Mt. Auburn Street restaurant. On Oct. 10 at about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the building at 18 Mt. Auburn St., near the Watertown Square intersection. The vehicle driven by Travis Degoey, 26, of Watertown, cause minor damage to the side of Ixtapa Cantina, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
Jury Finds 21-Year-Old Guilty of 2nd-Degree Murder in 2020 Stabbing Death at Haverhill Stadium
A now-21-year-old Haverhill man was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of a 19-year-old after over a fight involving a former girlfriend. A jury in Salem Superior Court found Oscar Quinones, formerly of 22 Sunrise Drive, Bradford, guilty in the slaying of Efrain Maisonet,...
Charlene Casey to be sentenced for causing crash that killed 2-year-old
A South Boston woman whose negligence at the wheel, a jury found, led to the death of a toddler pedestrian will appear in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing. Charlene Casey was convicted last week in Suffolk Superior Court of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, a South Boston 2-year-old boy struck and killed during a chain reaction car crash in July of 2018.
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
WCVB
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral
BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
South Shore-based billionaire giving away $1M every week for an entire year
QUINCY, Mass. — A South Shore-based billionaire is giving back big this year after he and his wife announced their new goal of donating $1 million per week to at least 52 different non-profit groups. Rob Hale, who is worth an estimated $5 billion from his controlling stake in...
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
Suspected carjacker may have leapt into river fleeing Lowell police, officials say
An individual suspected by police to be involved in a carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other criminal activities, is believed to have leapt into the Merrimack River while on the run from police, officials said. Lowell Police posted a Community Advisory statement on Twitter at...
WCVB
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
