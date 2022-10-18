Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Shannon Gerson | Hindman Cares for All Students
I am writing in support of Rebecca Hindman, candidate for William S. Hart Union High School District governing board for Trustee Area 5. As a stakeholder in this area, I find it imperative for our children to be represented by someone who genuinely cares about ALL children’s educational growth, development, and success. As a parent of a Hart district student, I find it necessary to have a representative who is willing to prioritize safety, community and the mental well-being of our children. A representative who wishes to best support our wonderful teachers. A representative who is honest, open, and totally transparent with ALL parents. One who takes the time to listen and who takes a direct stand for inclusivity and equity within our very diverse school district. I am confident that the representative I have described above is found in candidate Rebecca Hindman.
signalscv.com
Patrick Done | Taban, Moore Show They Care
As a current student in the William S. Hart Union High School District, I can say that I have a deep love for the school and the district I attend. The opportunities afforded to me here have been truly transformational, allowing me the unique opportunity to explore my interests. With...
signalscv.com
Teresa Todd | Todd Has a Heart for Hart
Since moving to Santa Clarita 31 years ago, I have been actively involved in the educational community. From PTA president at Valley View Community School to elected trustee on the Sulphur Springs Union School District board, to the board of directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation and first public information officer of the William S. Hart Union High School District, education has been a driving force and focus.
signalscv.com
Kat Walker | Taban Is the Right Choice
As a mother of two school-age children, and a gun violence prevention activist, I personally believe it is essential to have gun sense representation on local school boards. Andrew Taban is exactly the person to deliver that here in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is a Moms Demand Action gun...
signalscv.com
COC Business Alliance honors leaders in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
The College of the Canyons Business Alliance recently honored specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Sept. 21 event, held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, honored Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief...
signalscv.com
Diane Zimmerman | Todd a Great Replacement
Cherise Moore appears to be a very nice woman with very heartfelt personal beliefs. If she could only have kept her personal beliefs from influencing her position as a William S. Hart Union High School District board member, she would have probably made a fine representative for the majority of the Santa Clarita Valley’s students.
signalscv.com
The Grizzly Gazette – Building the next generation of journalists
Abigail Maimone completed her very first year of teaching at Golden Valley High School before she saw a crucial part missing to the high school’s campus – a student-run newspaper. Maimone, a graduate of the University of Delaware, came to Santa Clarita last year to teach English at...
signalscv.com
Dianna Boone | McLean Deserves Credit
I read The Signal’s editorial (Oct. 8) that stated that our city is a well-run, safe city. They also said they’d like to see “new blood” on the City Council. In a different context, when there is an excellent teacher we aren’t happy when they leave and “new blood” comes in to teach.
signalscv.com
City communications team earns 13 awards for 2021
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021. On Oct. 11, the Santa Clarita City Council recognized the communications division for winning 13 awards this...
signalscv.com
Castaic district updates its community on Val Verde bus route
In a letter to its community, the Castaic Union School District announced its pursuit of contracting with an outside busing agency to meet its needs for the remainder of the fiscal year. According to the letter, the district thanked its community for its support and patience regarding its transportation problems,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Students, Families Walk to School
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
signalscv.com
COC to host aspiring artists scholarship event
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts is scheduled to host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. For almost two decades, the Oakie Foundation has provided funding to COC students aspiring to...
foxla.com
LAUSD workers protest alleged harassment by school district
LOS ANGELES - Workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday took to the picket lines to protest alleged harassment by the school district. According to SEIU Local 99, the union representing nearly 30,000 school workers at LAUSD, charges have been filed with the Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD for "interfering in union organization activities."
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
signalscv.com
Helene Sachs | Gutzeit a Valuable Advocate for SCV
Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! My husband and I have lived in Santa Clarita for more than 30 years. We have raised our family here and watched the valley grow exponentially in that time. Maria understands that clean drinking water is our community’s most...
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And Comfort Keepers Providing Resources To Local Seniors – October 19, 2022
Topic: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And Comfort Keepers Providing Resources To Local Seniors. Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Gene Dorio every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for The Senior Hour, your home for Senior Care and Lifestyle.
SOURCE: Marquita Thomas was asked to resign as CEO of LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources who are members of the chamber allege that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
signalscv.com
SCV Rotary set to host sustainable food packaging event for local veterans
Santa Clarita Rotary is scheduled to host a sustainable food packaging event for their Veterans Outreach Program and is in need of donations and volunteers. This sustainable food packaging event is geared toward helping stop food insecurity and hunger in the local veteran community. The event is scheduled to take...
Comments / 0