signalscv.com

Shannon Gerson | Hindman Cares for All Students

I am writing in support of Rebecca Hindman, candidate for William S. Hart Union High School District governing board for Trustee Area 5. As a stakeholder in this area, I find it imperative for our children to be represented by someone who genuinely cares about ALL children’s educational growth, development, and success. As a parent of a Hart district student, I find it necessary to have a representative who is willing to prioritize safety, community and the mental well-being of our children. A representative who wishes to best support our wonderful teachers. A representative who is honest, open, and totally transparent with ALL parents. One who takes the time to listen and who takes a direct stand for inclusivity and equity within our very diverse school district. I am confident that the representative I have described above is found in candidate Rebecca Hindman.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Patrick Done | Taban, Moore Show They Care

As a current student in the William S. Hart Union High School District, I can say that I have a deep love for the school and the district I attend. The opportunities afforded to me here have been truly transformational, allowing me the unique opportunity to explore my interests. With...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Teresa Todd | Todd Has a Heart for Hart

Since moving to Santa Clarita 31 years ago, I have been actively involved in the educational community. From PTA president at Valley View Community School to elected trustee on the Sulphur Springs Union School District board, to the board of directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation and first public information officer of the William S. Hart Union High School District, education has been a driving force and focus.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Kat Walker | Taban Is the Right Choice

As a mother of two school-age children, and a gun violence prevention activist, I personally believe it is essential to have gun sense representation on local school boards. Andrew Taban is exactly the person to deliver that here in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is a Moms Demand Action gun...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Diane Zimmerman | Todd a Great Replacement

Cherise Moore appears to be a very nice woman with very heartfelt personal beliefs. If she could only have kept her personal beliefs from influencing her position as a William S. Hart Union High School District board member, she would have probably made a fine representative for the majority of the Santa Clarita Valley’s students.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Dianna Boone | McLean Deserves Credit

I read The Signal’s editorial (Oct. 8) that stated that our city is a well-run, safe city. They also said they’d like to see “new blood” on the City Council. In a different context, when there is an excellent teacher we aren’t happy when they leave and “new blood” comes in to teach.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City communications team earns 13 awards for 2021

From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021. On Oct. 11, the Santa Clarita City Council recognized the communications division for winning 13 awards this...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic district updates its community on Val Verde bus route

In a letter to its community, the Castaic Union School District announced its pursuit of contracting with an outside busing agency to meet its needs for the remainder of the fiscal year. According to the letter, the district thanked its community for its support and patience regarding its transportation problems,...
CASTAIC, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Students, Families Walk to School

First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

COC to host aspiring artists scholarship event

The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts is scheduled to host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. For almost two decades, the Oakie Foundation has provided funding to COC students aspiring to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LAUSD workers protest alleged harassment by school district

LOS ANGELES - Workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday took to the picket lines to protest alleged harassment by the school district. According to SEIU Local 99, the union representing nearly 30,000 school workers at LAUSD, charges have been filed with the Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD for "interfering in union organization activities."
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Helene Sachs | Gutzeit a Valuable Advocate for SCV

Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! My husband and I have lived in Santa Clarita for more than 30 years. We have raised our family here and watched the valley grow exponentially in that time. Maria understands that clean drinking water is our community’s most...
