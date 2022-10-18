LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future. The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.

