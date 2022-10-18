Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
Directed by Martin McDonagh (best known for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges), The Banshees of Inisherin is a dark comedy portraying the crumbling of a lifelong friendship. Curiously, there seems to be no big catalyst for the falling out between Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), no argument that sets the pair at odds. Instead, Pádraic is quite frankly baffled when, suddenly, Colm begins acting cold and hostile towards him, thus putting an end to their friendship. What could possibly have happened to make Colm act this way?
Collider
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
Collider
'The Menu' Footage Shows Off Ralph Fiennes' Pretentious Clientele
Anticipation has been mouthwatering for the upcoming black comedy horror The Menu from Searchlight Pictures, and the studio has now released a pair of promotional clips showing off some new footage from the film The film's star-studded cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who play young couple Margot and Tyler. The latter is a high profile food influencer, and convinces Margot to travel with him to a remote island restaurant helmed by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The pair arrive with a large group of other guests to the restaurant, Hawthorne, expecting to simply have a lavish meal. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the chef has some more sinister motives behind his restaurant, with Searchlight noting that Slowik will prepare "some shocking surprises" for his unsuspecting visitors.
Collider
Robert Englund Inspired Heather Langenkamp to Wear Prosthetics in 'Star Trek Into Darkness'
You likely know horror icon Heather Langenkamp from her iconic final girl role as Nancy Thompson in the 1980s slasher franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street. Langenkamp has recently re-entered the horror stratosphere with her stand-out role in Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong's latest Netflix series The Midnight Club. What you may not know is that in the years between these two iconic roles, Langenkamp made a brief appearance in another legendary franchise: Star Trek. The actress recently sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview in which she told Nemiroff about her time in the Kelvinverse movie Star Trek Into Darkness.
Collider
From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies
Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
Collider
Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante
One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.
Collider
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Director Kat Coiro on the Daredevil Hallway Fight and Recreating 'The Incredible Hulk'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show revolve around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her first client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). After Jen successfully gets Blonsky out of jail and freed on parole, it turns out that's only the beginning of her problems — she's not just navigating the legal system, but also the modern dating world, when it comes to people who would rather deal with She-Hulk rather than Jennifer Walters. However, the threat of an anonymous enemy in the online site Intelligencia throws yet another wrench into her world.
Chef Ryan Trolls Bravo for Paying ‘Convicts’ Like Jen Shah From ‘RHOSLC’ – but Not ‘Below Deck’ Crew
Chef Ryan McKeown from 'Below Deck Down Under' slammed Bravo for continuing to pay 'convicts' like Jen Shah from 'RHOSLC' while 'Below Deck' crew are not.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Got [SPOILER] in ‘Black Adam's Mid-Credits Scene
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. If you’re a fan of Henry Cavill’s Superman, the mid-credits scene in Black Adam was incredible. Not only did the scene tease his return to the DC universe, but it also opened up the possibility of Cavill’s Superman fighting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a future movie. And as a huge fan of Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, I could not be more excited.
Jeff Goldbum turns 70: A look at Hollywood 'Zaddys'
Hollywood stars, including Christopher Meloni, Jeff Goldblum and Matthew McConaughey, have been described on social media as "Zaddys," confident older men.
Collider
How 'Andor' Honors the Political Legacy of the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Andor. In an era of endless fan controversies and Twitter petitions, most popular franchises are criticized at one point or another for being “too political.” Given that Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time and has been constantly churning out new projects, it was inevitable that some corners of the Internet would criticize a show like Andor for being “too woke.” These criticisms began to rise after cast member Fiona Shaw compared the series’ depiction of life under the Galactic Empire to the Donald Trump administration.
Collider
'Andor': Cassian and Maarva's Last Conversation Reveals What You Always Expected
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.With the mixed results of the heist behind us, we join Andor, Episode 7, entitled, "Announcement" as the fallout of the rebel incursion is now everywhere. Cassian (Diego Luna), after unceremoniously killing Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), has taken his cut and clandestinely returned to Ferrix to reunite with his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). And though she is relieved to see him after he previously left under heavy Imperial duress with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she is quick to impress upon him that it is far too dangerous for him to be there. Cassian is also caught off guard after he tells her that he has come into a windfall and plans to take her off-world and start over somewhere new, and she is hesitant to go with him and leave Ferrix.
Collider
What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained
Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?
Carly Rae Jepsen: ‘Lockdown was me, my cat, and a lot of questions about my life decisions’
Before Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage on her new tour, a large animated moon appears on the screen. “I’ll be your host this evening,” it announces in a shimmering voice, surveying the audience with its dark blue eyes. “I am the ambassador of love … I offer you a safe place to feel whatever it is you need to feel.”
Collider
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II in Crisis
We all knew this day was coming, but Netflix certainly made us wait a long while before finally unveiling the trailer for the new season of The Crown. Anticipation for Season 5 is at an all-time high as the episodes come amidst a combination of elements: The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the change in cast members, and the fact that the new season will depict the last years of Princess Diana’s life. The new season premieres in early November.
Collider
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Dominic West Says We’ll See Both Sides of Charles & Diana’s Divorce
When Season 5 of The Crown premieres, there will be one arc in particular that viewers will be most curious to watch. As the Netflix hit drama series approaches the late 90s timeline in its new episodes, the story is about to cover events that a good number of us were alive to see unfold through news outlets. One of those events is, of course, the highly publicized divorce of Princess Diana and the (then) Prince Charles, which started a paparazzi frenzy that resulted in her tragic death.
Collider
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online
UPDATE: HBO has released an official statement regarding the link, which reads:. We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Art Book Sets December Release
As fans continue to anticipate the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, an upcoming book featuring concept art for the film is now available to pre-order. The book, titled "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," is priced at $50 and will be released simultaneously with the film on December 16.
Comments / 0