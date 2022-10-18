Read full article on original website
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption
AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
Texas tacos: Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about experience
AUSTIN, Texas - Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos. In April 2022, Texas-based on-demand delivery service Favor announced it was looking to find one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan to help track down the best tacos across the state.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Google again, this time over facial recognition and voice data
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Google claiming the search giant violated Texans' privacy without getting their consent to do so. The suit claims Google collected millions of biometric identifiers, like voices and face geometry, through apps like Google Photos. Paxton's office calls the...
New poll shows Texas republicans in the lead ahead of Election Day
AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting in Texas starts Monday, Oct. 24, and there's a new poll out that is Rosey Red for Republicans. The Texas Politics Project at UT released a new poll showing Texas Governor Greg Abbott's lead over Beto O'Rourke is now 11 points. The poll of likely voters has Abbott at 54% to O'Rourke's 43.
Texas governor poll: Gov. Abbott extending his lead over Beto O'Rourke as election day approaches
Exas Gov. Greg Abbott is extending his lead over Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a newly released University of Texas - Texas Politics Project poll. The poll shows Gov. Abbott with an 11-point lead, 54% to 43%, over O'Rourke among likely voters in the 2022 election. The newest survey...
Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products, including gummies, as soon as 2023
OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
Texas law stops water service disconnects during extreme cold weather
AUSTIN, Texas - New rules have been adopted prohibiting non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies. The Public Utility Commission of Texas's new rules mean those utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills due during such emergencies, including for bills previously due.
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Deputies seek public's help in finding missing Washington woman last seen in California
PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Detectives with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for any information on a Port Angeles, Washington woman who was reported missing. Investigators said in August, Jacqueline (Jackie) Cary had traveled to California with a friend who was also from the Port Angeles area.
Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August...
