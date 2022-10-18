Decode Health Collaborates with Quest Diagnostics to Speed Biomarker Discovery for Drug and Diagnostics Development

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
Orthofix Announces First Patient Implants with Legacy Demineralized Bone Matrix for Spine, Pelvic and Extremities Procedures
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the full market release and first implants of Legacy Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), a putty for filling voids or gaps in boney defects or traumatic injuries of the spine, pelvis or extremities. Legacy DBM is processed by MTF Biologics, leveraging decades of experience through tailored processing methods that preserve the inherent growth factors natural to the bone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005058/en/ Legacy Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), a putty for filling voids or gaps in boney defects. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
New diagnostic tool could deliver health test results in two minutes
Scientists at Swansea University developing a platform that would use artificial intelligence to speed up the process of detecting biomarkers in biofluids have shown that the concept could work. It would mean faster test results for health conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, joint quality, and Alzheimer's. This new diagnostic tool...
MedicalXpress
Study of rare bone disease reaches important milestone
Progress by a UMass Chan Medical School researcher in developing a gene therapy for a rare, crippling bone disease has reached an important milestone with demonstration of proof-of-concept in a humanized mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and human FOP patient-derived cells. The research is published in Nature Communications.
technologynetworks.com
Cancer-Seeking Drug Delivery System Could Boost Immunotherapy
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP® (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body’s innate immune response to fight the tumor.
NIH Director's Blog
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented today at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in...
HealthCentral.com
Science-Backed Ways to Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression
The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory...
Medagadget.com
Alzheimer’s Diagnostic Test Spots Amyloid β Exosomes in Blood
Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan have developed a biomarker test for Alzheimer’s disease that detects amyloid β binding exosomes in a blood sample. While amyloid β plaques in the brain are characteristic of Alzheimer’s, these researchers have previously reported that amyloid β build-up in the brain is associated with an increase in amyloid β binding exosomes. Now, they have gone one step further and developed a test for such exosomes in blood samples, potentially paving the way for an inexpensive blood test that could provide an early diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers used a Digital Invasive Cleavage Assay to detect the exosomes, which involves tiny droplets in microscopic wells on a chip and detection of a fluorescent signal when the exosomes within the droplets are cleaved apart.
physiciansweekly.com
Interleukin 6 as a Blood Biomarker in NMOSD Patients
Demyelinating disease that primarily affects the spinal cord and optic nerve, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is very uncommon. Clinical and laboratory tests have not been able to reliably predict the course of the illness, the extent of any resulting impairment, or the likelihood of a recurrence. Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a proinflammatory cytokine that is seen at increased levels in the serum and CSF of NMOSD patients. The purpose of the research was to see whether IL-6 levels in the serum might be used as a biomarker for NMOSD disease activity. Researchers examined the blood levels of IL-6 in 26 NMOSD patients at different illness pivot points, using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Using the volBrain program, they connected serum IL-6 levels with measurements of brain MRI volume, the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), therapies for preventing neuromyelitis optica (NMO), and clinical subtypes (relapse and remission states). Relapsed NMOSD patients reported greater IL-6 levels compared to those in remission. No variations in the blood levels of IL-6 was identified between NMOSD patients at remission and HCs. Total protein in the CSF is favorably correlated with IL-6 levels during relapse. In addition, there is an inverse relationship between IL-6 levels at relapse and the sizes of the brain’s various regions, including the cerebellum, brain stem, thalamus, and putamen. Based on the results, IL-6 levels in the blood might be used as a biomarker for illness progression (e.g., relapse vs. remission). Considering that elevated IL-6 levels are associated with decreased brain volume, the IL-6 signaling pathway may mediate impairment.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential Parkinson’s Treatment Focuses on Protecting Mitochondria
Two small molecules in the pipeline of Lucy Therapeutics helped nerve cells (neurons) keep their mitochondria healthier and reduced the levels of alpha-synuclein, a protein that builds as toxic clumps in the brain of people with Parkinson’s disease. These molecules, called LucyTx-1209 and LucyTx-1212, also were seen to be...
Phramalive.com
Pfizer and Erasca target pancreatic, colorectal cancer with “synergistic” pairing
California-based Erasca announced Thursday it is expanding its existing partnership with Pfizer to assess ERAS-007 in combination with Pfizer’s Ibrance (palbociclib). The extended clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement will see both biopharmas embark on a clinical proof-of-concept study. They will test their drug combo in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients harboring mutations in the KRAS gene, and in colorectal cancer patients with mutations in the NRAS and KRAS genes.
targetedonc.com
Jankowitz Discusses Use of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Metastatic TNBC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rachel C. Jankowitz, MD, discusses the result of treatment with sacituzumab govitecan in the ASCENT trial of patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: When is sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy) used in TNBC? Which data support this?. JANKOWITZ: Sacituzumab govitecan is incorporated into the...
hcplive.com
Machine Learning Model Predicts Inpatient Mortality for IBD Patients
Risk factors associated with inpatient mortality, included increasing age, ulcerative colitis, IBD-related surgery, pneumonia, chronic lung disease, acute kidney injury, malnutrition, frailty, heart failure, blood transfusion, sepsis/septic shock, and thromboembolism. A new machine learning based algorithm is able to accurately forecast inpatient mortality for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
contagionlive.com
Tolerability Drives Most ART Switch Decisions in Patients Living With HIV/AIDS
A retrospective study of a Colombian cohort examined the causes of antiretroviral switch in people living with HIV/AIDS, as well as the time to ART switch. There are many factors that can lead to clinicians considering a switch in a patient’s antiretroviral (ART) regimen, including pill burden, weight gain, gastrointestinal intolerance, or complications of comorbid conditions. However, interruption of an ART regimen by switching medications can potentially lead to resistance, rebound of viral loads, and also carries a risk of treatment failure.
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas simplifies management of type 1 diabetes
A bionic pancreas managed blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes better and with less user input than existing methods. Such a device could make managing blood glucose easier and improve quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body...
Abiomed Successfully Completes All Impella Post-Approval Studies for High-Risk PCI, Cardiogenic Shock, Post-Cardiotomy Cardiogenic Shock and Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and closed the post-approval study reports related to the pre-market approvals (PMA) for Impella heart pumps. The FDA’s action is another affirmation that Impella heart pumps are safe and effective for cardiogenic shock, high-risk PCI, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, cardiogenic shock in the setting of myocarditis or cardiomyopathy, and right heart failure.
MedicalXpress
Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer
A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
Comments / 0