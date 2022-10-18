Read full article on original website
Housing development property annexed into Great Bend city limits
Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has taken another step toward building a 28-unit, low-income housing development in Great Bend. The Great Bend City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that annexes a 24-acre lot, behind Walmart, into city limits and being able to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer.
Midnight Ranch venue opens north of Hays under agritourism certification
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
Docking Institute releases 2022 retail market gap analysis survey
The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University was commissioned by Kansas Small Business Development Center’s FHSU Region to conduct a retail market gap analysis that covered 29 counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas. The survey focused on several marketplace dynamics in mostly rural Kansas, including...
2 pedestrians hospitalized after crash in western Kansas
A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls
LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
FHSU Student Organization Feature – Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS)
According to Tigerlink, the Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS) is a constituent of the Kansas Association of Nursing Students which is overseen by the National Student Nursing Association. Allison Bockwinkel, FHANS president, expands on this statement with the group’s goals. “Our mission for this organization is to...
Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash
RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
CSD students win first place trophy at state competition
For the second time in two years, students in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders brought home first-place honors from the Prairie Cup Knowledge Quest. The competition, offered as part of the annual Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference, was held this fall in Manhattan, Kansas. Second-year...
National Transfer Student Week recognized at FHSU
National Student Transfer week is celebrated annually throughout higher education during the third week of October. The focus of the week is to celebrate transfer students and the professionals who made the process easy and successful for them. Fort Hays State University is joining in the week-long celebration by working...
Hays Symphony hosting a student soloist competition
Brian Buckstead, director of Hays Symphony Orchestra, is hosting an FHSU Concerto/Aria Competition as a challenge for student soloists. The winners will perform with the orchestra on their Feb. 18 Masterworks Concert. The application due date is Oct. 28, and auditions will be held on Dec. 4 in Palmer Hall,...
Kansas man sentenced in 2020 attack in Hays
After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
SGA Open Forum lets students hear from campus leadership
Fort Hays State University’s Student Government Association hosted an Open Forum on Tuesday night. FHSU President Tisa Mason, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jill Arnesdorf, Faculty Senate President Rob Byer and Student Body President Ryan Stanley answered audience questions regarding a variety of student issues. Some of...
Women’s soccer seventh in first regional rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 19). For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
