Hays, KS

tigermedianet.com

Docking Institute releases 2022 retail market gap analysis survey

The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University was commissioned by Kansas Small Business Development Center’s FHSU Region to conduct a retail market gap analysis that covered 29 counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas. The survey focused on several marketplace dynamics in mostly rural Kansas, including...
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls

LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
SYLVAN GROVE, KS
ksal.com

Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
tigermedianet.com

FHSU Student Organization Feature – Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS)

According to Tigerlink, the Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS) is a constituent of the Kansas Association of Nursing Students which is overseen by the National Student Nursing Association. Allison Bockwinkel, FHANS president, expands on this statement with the group’s goals. “Our mission for this organization is to...
HAYS, KS
WIBW

tigermedianet.com

CSD students win first place trophy at state competition

For the second time in two years, students in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders brought home first-place honors from the Prairie Cup Knowledge Quest. The competition, offered as part of the annual Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference, was held this fall in Manhattan, Kansas. Second-year...
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

National Transfer Student Week recognized at FHSU

National Student Transfer week is celebrated annually throughout higher education during the third week of October. The focus of the week is to celebrate transfer students and the professionals who made the process easy and successful for them. Fort Hays State University is joining in the week-long celebration by working...
tigermedianet.com

Hays Symphony hosting a student soloist competition

Brian Buckstead, director of Hays Symphony Orchestra, is hosting an FHSU Concerto/Aria Competition as a challenge for student soloists. The winners will perform with the orchestra on their Feb. 18 Masterworks Concert. The application due date is Oct. 28, and auditions will be held on Dec. 4 in Palmer Hall,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man sentenced in 2020 attack in Hays

After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
HAYS, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
tigermedianet.com

SGA Open Forum lets students hear from campus leadership

Fort Hays State University’s Student Government Association hosted an Open Forum on Tuesday night. FHSU President Tisa Mason, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jill Arnesdorf, Faculty Senate President Rob Byer and Student Body President Ryan Stanley answered audience questions regarding a variety of student issues. Some of...
tigermedianet.com

Women’s soccer seventh in first regional rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 19). For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
HAYS, KS

