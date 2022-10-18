Read full article on original website
How Does Black Adam Connect to ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Peacemaker’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam is in theaters right now, crushing the box office and allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his big muscles and carry the DC Extended Universe on his back. However, while Black Adam is all about the antihero’s origin story and the future of the DCEU, the movie also builds on what has happened in the past.
Who Is Cyclone in 'Black Adam'? The Wind-Controlling Heroine Explained
Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam is all set to hit cinemas this week and the Dwayne Johnson starrer has, unsurprisingly, been no stranger to considerable hype. With the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) also being The Rock’s debut in the franchise, the well-anticipated film promises the return of ancient fan-favorite characters — heroes and anti-heroes alike — straight from the comic books. One such heroine is Cyclone; a likely adversary to the titular character portrayed in the film by In Treatment star Quintessa Swindell. So, quite on the verge of the movie’s release, let us delve into the sacred lore for a quick recap: who even is DC’s Cyclone?
What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained
Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?
'She-Hulk' Director Kat Coiro on the Daredevil Hallway Fight and Recreating 'The Incredible Hulk'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show revolve around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her first client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). After Jen successfully gets Blonsky out of jail and freed on parole, it turns out that's only the beginning of her problems — she's not just navigating the legal system, but also the modern dating world, when it comes to people who would rather deal with She-Hulk rather than Jennifer Walters. However, the threat of an anonymous enemy in the online site Intelligencia throws yet another wrench into her world.
'Black Adam' Producer on the Future of Henry Cavill's Superman
Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Black Adam:. Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has teased what the future may have in store for Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Garcia also talked about the process of reintroducing the Man of Steel in the film.
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books
There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears. Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular...
'The Menu' Footage Shows Off Ralph Fiennes' Pretentious Clientele
Anticipation has been mouthwatering for the upcoming black comedy horror The Menu from Searchlight Pictures, and the studio has now released a pair of promotional clips showing off some new footage from the film The film's star-studded cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who play young couple Margot and Tyler. The latter is a high profile food influencer, and convinces Margot to travel with him to a remote island restaurant helmed by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The pair arrive with a large group of other guests to the restaurant, Hawthorne, expecting to simply have a lavish meal. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the chef has some more sinister motives behind his restaurant, with Searchlight noting that Slowik will prepare "some shocking surprises" for his unsuspecting visitors.
Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante
One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.
Robert Englund Inspired Heather Langenkamp to Wear Prosthetics in 'Star Trek Into Darkness'
You likely know horror icon Heather Langenkamp from her iconic final girl role as Nancy Thompson in the 1980s slasher franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street. Langenkamp has recently re-entered the horror stratosphere with her stand-out role in Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong's latest Netflix series The Midnight Club. What you may not know is that in the years between these two iconic roles, Langenkamp made a brief appearance in another legendary franchise: Star Trek. The actress recently sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview in which she told Nemiroff about her time in the Kelvinverse movie Star Trek Into Darkness.
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
Creepy Cananies: The 10 Scariest Dogs in Film, Ranked
The dog isn't called "man's best friend" for nothing—canines and humans have been living together for some 30 000 years. Unsurprisingly, dogs feature in most ancient myths and religions, usually in a positive light, but sometimes as monsters, like Cerberus or Anubis, the jackal-headed god of the underworld. This also extends to horror movies, where dogs have appeared as threats since at least 1914 with the original German The Hound of the Baskervilles film.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of 'Hunger Games’ Prequel in New Video
Actress Rachel Zegler has given us a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actress, who will be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the film, joined in on a video for TikTok's official account, introducing viewers to some of the stars of the film, a sneak peek of one of the scenes during filming, and a glimpse into the "Video Village".
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Art Book Sets December Release
As fans continue to anticipate the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, an upcoming book featuring concept art for the film is now available to pre-order. The book, titled "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," is priced at $50 and will be released simultaneously with the film on December 16.
'Interview With the Vampire's Eric Bogosian Shares How He Relates to Daniel Molloy
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Interview With the Vampire.]Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, airing on AMC and available to stream at AMC+, tells a story of epic love that is at times poetic and decadent, but also cruel and lonely, in seemingly equal measure. As a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) dreamed of more than his position in society would allow, which made the offer of immortality presented to him by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) impossible to resist, but being intoxicated by the man and the powers wasn’t enough to fill the pain of regret and desire for atonement that could haunt him forever.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online
UPDATE: HBO has released an official statement regarding the link, which reads:. We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.
'The Mean One': Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Grinch Horror Movie
Winnie-the-Pooh is not the only childhood classic to be adopted by horror fanatics. However, “adopted” might be the wrong word to use in this situation. “Taken hostage” might be a better way to phrase it. The Mean One will be the fourth adaptation of Doctor Seuss’s children's book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Unlike the others, all of which had acquired the rights to do so, this will be an unauthorized parody of the story. Due to the lack of permissions, the creators had to be extra cautious to avoid using any language or names taken directly from the book. It’s clear that this portrayal of the character of The Grinch will be a far cry from the original 1966 animated television special, Jim Carrey’s live-action version from 2000, and the most recent computer-animated film.
'Jesus Revolution' Trailer Shows a Dying Church Revived By a Hippie Congregation
From the creators of 2018's I Can Only Imagine comes Jesus Revolution, a story of breaking down preconceived notions and opening hearts, minds, and doors during a time of a national and generational divide. Lionsgate has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming film based on true events ahead of its wide release only in theaters on Friday, February 24, 2023.
