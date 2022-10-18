Read full article on original website
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year
On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
[GALLERY] Where Are The Top 25 Best Binghamton Restaurants Serving Lunch?
Lunch. I don't know how to explain it, but I love the word, lunch. Maybe because it means a break in the workday that contains comfort food. Normally, I brown bag it with the same boring tuna or turkey sandwich with a few crackers and some sort of dessert that I shouldn't be eating.
PHOTOS📷 Is This Catskills Motel the Most Unique in All of New York?
If you have a fantasy, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has probably already turned it into reality. Nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains is New York's most unique lodging destination - the Roxbury Motel which isn't really even a motel. Located in Delaware County at 2258 County Road 41...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
Own A Literal Piece Of American History With This Upstate New York Mansion
Six Bedrooms, five bathrooms plus two half baths and five fireplaces. Now that's the type of home I'd love to live in. Well, there is one with all that and much more for sale just up the road from the Binghamton area, in the City of Cortland. I found this...
BOO! 4 Ways To Get In The Spooky Spirit Now Near Binghamton
Halloween is only a few weeks away and everyone is trying to get into the spirt of the season. Here are some spooky things that you can do right now until the last day of the month arrives. Stay At A Haunted Hotel. The Fainting Goat Island Inn in Vestal...
Don’t Let This Be The Biggest Regret In Life
All of my kids can drive now and fortunately none of them have had a serious accident in their vehicle and I'm so thankful. When they began driving, I could feel the anxiety build up as I watched them back out of the driveway and head down the road. I...
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
Long-Time Binghamton Fire Chaplain Fr. Buckley Passes Away
The long-time Chaplain of the Binghamton City Fire Department is being remembered not only for his faith but for his love of his community and the people who protect it. Father Gerald Buckley passed away Wednesday morning, October 12. He was 93. . Father Buckley was ordained in 1957 for...
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
Taylor Garbage Building in Owego Damaged by Fire
No serious injuries are reported after fire damaged a steel building full of trash at the Taylor Garbage facility in Owego early Sunday, October 16. According to an account on the Owego Fire Department Facebook page, crews were called out to a possible fire at Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive at around 5:50 Sunday morning and found the blaze well established in the building containing around 25 tons of loose garbage.
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Jeep Following Multi-Town Pursuit
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that led officers on a pursuit through the City of Binghamton, Town of Kirkwood and Town of Windsor shortly before 2 a.m. October 19. Deputies tried to pull the Jeep over for failing to stop at a red...
Kirkwood FedEx Distribution and Sorting Facility Now Operating
The FedEx Ground automated package sorting center east of Binghamton has opened. The company on Monday announced the automated facility has become operational in time for the holiday shipping season. The 470,000-square-foot complex was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park...
Legendary! Historic Kirkwood Dirt Track To Close After 72 Years
As the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end" but in this case, it's a great thing and we are incredibly sad that it is ending after this year. I'm talking about Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood New York. Five Mile Point Speedway Closing After 72...
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report
A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
