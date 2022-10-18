ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Taylor Garbage Building in Owego Damaged by Fire

No serious injuries are reported after fire damaged a steel building full of trash at the Taylor Garbage facility in Owego early Sunday, October 16. According to an account on the Owego Fire Department Facebook page, crews were called out to a possible fire at Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive at around 5:50 Sunday morning and found the blaze well established in the building containing around 25 tons of loose garbage.
OWEGO, NY
NY Gov. & Attorney General Look to Outlaw Videos of Homicides Following Buffalo Massacre Report

A new report on the racially-motivated killings in Buffalo allegedly by a Conklin teen is prompting a call for new internet regulations. Two top New York state officials are calling on federal lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage allegedly live-streamed by a Conklin teen as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
BUFFALO, NY
