inkfreenews.com
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Drubert
Charles Richard “Dick” Drubert, 80, Tippecanoe, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Dick was born Oct. 21, 1941. He married Beverly Crauder on May 3, 1973, and she preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lockhart, Fort Wayne, Doreen...
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
Marilyn E. Peter — UPDATED
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. On June 27, 1936, Marilyn was born. On Feb. 1, 1957, Marilyn and Donald George Peter were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters,...
Merritt J. Kyle
Merritt J. Kyle, 83, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 30, 1939. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Mamie Schmidt; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Beverly (Robert) Mace, Ligonier, Rhonda (Kevin) Sharp, Kendallville and Donna (Roy) Blankenbeckler, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Roberta F. Evans — PENDING
Roberta F. Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Fourth In A Series: Jack Vampner, The Entertainer
WARSAW — For 20 years, in the early part of the century, John (Jack) Vampner, of 919 Sheridan Road, lived a life colored with grease paint. Save as a spectator, the average individual knows little of the excitement of the entertainment world. Jack, as he is called by his friends, appeared on stage at a time when one specialty was not enough. You had to have a number of accomplishments: juggling, singing, dancing – or you couldn’t make the grade as an entertainer. His wife, Wilma, to whom he has been married 46 years, come October, knows what it is to stay at home and wait, or travel the one-night stand circuit with her husband.
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jane P. Steeley — UPDATED
Jane P. Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, at Mason Health and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 30, 1954. She is survived by her son, Daniel Zeringue; daughter, Patricia Zeringue; six grandchildren; sister, Edie Babcock; and brother, Bill Baker. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in...
Paul Beezley — PENDING
Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
Four Recently Hired As Warsaw Firefighters
WARSAW — Four men have recently been hired as firefighters with Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Chad Bassett, Tristan Pass, Matt Koldyke, and Logan Keener all come to WWFT with prior experience at area fire departments. Logan Keener. Keener is from Allen County and has five years of prior fire service...
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
