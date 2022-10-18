WARSAW — For 20 years, in the early part of the century, John (Jack) Vampner, of 919 Sheridan Road, lived a life colored with grease paint. Save as a spectator, the average individual knows little of the excitement of the entertainment world. Jack, as he is called by his friends, appeared on stage at a time when one specialty was not enough. You had to have a number of accomplishments: juggling, singing, dancing – or you couldn’t make the grade as an entertainer. His wife, Wilma, to whom he has been married 46 years, come October, knows what it is to stay at home and wait, or travel the one-night stand circuit with her husband.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO