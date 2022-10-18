Read full article on original website
citynewsgroup.com
More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools
Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in their reading skills, are just a few of the benefits that 6,273 students in 12 Riverside County school districts have enjoyed to start the 2022-2023 school year thanks to a new pair of glasses provided by Vision To Learn and the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE).
Cal State Fullerton Won't Send Student Teachers To OC District That Banned Critical Race Theory
The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board of Education voted in April to ban the college-level framework for examining how racism shapes laws and policies.
MacKenzie Scott Donates More Than $7 Million To Girl Scouts In SoCal
MacKenzie Scott has donated more than $7 million to the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, and the Girl Scouts of Orange County.
caringmagazine.org
From a ‘gateway’ to a ‘giveback’: How one couple found love in community
Three and a half years ago, Candace and Ric Clayton said they could never have imagined their lives today–sober, married and serving the community together. “If I would have written how my life was supposed to look in sobriety, I would have cheated myself,” said Ric Clayton. “I...
highlandernews.org
Artist Spotlight: Francisco “Franky” Castle becomes energy in motion!
Keeping the dream alive with Franky Castle’s eccentric life. Southern California local, Francisco “Franky” Castle, is passionate about the arts. I met Castle at Riverside’s monthly art walk. He was willing to sit down with me and tell his story. Castle was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and left for the states at the age of three. His parents were determined to achieve the American dream in Anaheim, California. Castle’s father became a carpenter, and his mother began working at a local factory. Castle grew up in a neighborhood that served as a home for various gangs. With the gangs residing in his backyard, Castle was exposed to drugs and violence. However, the neighborhood also showed him the beauty of graffiti.
Eater
This Cafe Tucked Inside a Chino Hills Mandir Is a Portal to India in Southern California
East of Carbon Canyon in Chino Hills, against the backdrop of Mt. Baldy and the San Bernardino mountains, rises a mandir made from hand-carved pink sandstone and marble. The property feels pulled straight from India but sits firmly in Southern California. Gold-tipped shikharas marking inner sanctums glint in the sunlight, inviting the faithful to prayer and reflection. Clearly visible from Highway 71, this is the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or the BAPS Mandir, a place of worship for the people of the Swaminarayan sect. It’s also a deeply moving place to enjoy a meal.
Murrieta, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murrieta. The Eleanor Roosevelt High School football team will have a game with Vista Murrieta High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Corona High School football team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
abc10.com
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
San Bernardino teacher accused of threatening student with violence in secretly recorded video
A San Bernardino high school teacher was placed on leave Monday after allegedly threatening violence against a female student on a video that went viral on social media. Robert Bean, an English teacher at Cajon High School, was being secretly recorded by a student during class earlier this week. The TikTok video begins with a […]
Woman has 23 contact lenses removed from her eye at Orange County ophthalmologist
A Newport Beach ophthalmologist recently removed a total of 23 contact lenses from the eye of a woman in her mid-70s. The woman said she felt something in her eye that she couldn’t get out, had blurred vision and pain, Dr. Katerina Kurteeva told Insider. The doctor did a routine examination, but couldn’t figure out […]
San Jacinto, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
sbcity.org
Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in San Bernardino
There are many events and activities happening in San Bernardino in October and November to celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. Below is a partial list that we will be updating throughout October. City Events. October 21: 4:00 – 8:00 pm - Trick or Treat @ Verdemont Community Center...
iecn.com
Colton’s first Hispanic Chief of Police Henry Dominguez aims to forge a tighter relationship between law enforcement and the community
While Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. interviewed Colton Police Department Chief of Police Henry Dominguez regarding Hispanic barriers and heritage, local talent, and protecting and serving the community. “Hispanic Heritage Month allows me to look back at the history of Hispanics and how our...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands Police Department seeks citizen patrol volunteers and new officers
The Redlands Police Department is in search of volunteers for its many volunteer programs — especially its citizen volunteers. According to Redlands Police Chief Chris Catren, volunteer numbers have been dropping since before the pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, RPD was unable to take applications or train new volunteers.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
First cases of Avian Flu confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said today, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading.
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
NBC San Diego
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
