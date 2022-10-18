ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

citynewsgroup.com

More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools

Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in their reading skills, are just a few of the benefits that 6,273 students in 12 Riverside County school districts have enjoyed to start the 2022-2023 school year thanks to a new pair of glasses provided by Vision To Learn and the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE).
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
highlandernews.org

Artist Spotlight: Francisco “Franky” Castle becomes energy in motion!

Keeping the dream alive with Franky Castle’s eccentric life. Southern California local, Francisco “Franky” Castle, is passionate about the arts. I met Castle at Riverside’s monthly art walk. He was willing to sit down with me and tell his story. Castle was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and left for the states at the age of three. His parents were determined to achieve the American dream in Anaheim, California. Castle’s father became a carpenter, and his mother began working at a local factory. Castle grew up in a neighborhood that served as a home for various gangs. With the gangs residing in his backyard, Castle was exposed to drugs and violence. However, the neighborhood also showed him the beauty of graffiti.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Eater

This Cafe Tucked Inside a Chino Hills Mandir Is a Portal to India in Southern California

East of Carbon Canyon in Chino Hills, against the backdrop of Mt. Baldy and the San Bernardino mountains, rises a mandir made from hand-carved pink sandstone and marble. The property feels pulled straight from India but sits firmly in Southern California. Gold-tipped shikharas marking inner sanctums glint in the sunlight, inviting the faithful to prayer and reflection. Clearly visible from Highway 71, this is the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or the BAPS Mandir, a place of worship for the people of the Swaminarayan sect. It’s also a deeply moving place to enjoy a meal.
CHINO HILLS, CA
High School Football PRO

San Jacinto, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Valley High School - Hemet football team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on October 20, 2022, 19:30:00.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
sbcity.org

Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in San Bernardino

There are many events and activities happening in San Bernardino in October and November to celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. Below is a partial list that we will be updating throughout October. City Events. October 21: 4:00 – 8:00 pm - Trick or Treat @ Verdemont Community Center...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iecn.com

Colton’s first Hispanic Chief of Police Henry Dominguez aims to forge a tighter relationship between law enforcement and the community

While Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. interviewed Colton Police Department Chief of Police Henry Dominguez regarding Hispanic barriers and heritage, local talent, and protecting and serving the community. “Hispanic Heritage Month allows me to look back at the history of Hispanics and how our...
COLTON, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands Police Department seeks citizen patrol volunteers and new officers

The Redlands Police Department is in search of volunteers for its many volunteer programs — especially its citizen volunteers. According to Redlands Police Chief Chris Catren, volunteer numbers have been dropping since before the pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, RPD was unable to take applications or train new volunteers.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
People

16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'

Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA

