Keeping the dream alive with Franky Castle’s eccentric life. Southern California local, Francisco “Franky” Castle, is passionate about the arts. I met Castle at Riverside’s monthly art walk. He was willing to sit down with me and tell his story. Castle was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and left for the states at the age of three. His parents were determined to achieve the American dream in Anaheim, California. Castle’s father became a carpenter, and his mother began working at a local factory. Castle grew up in a neighborhood that served as a home for various gangs. With the gangs residing in his backyard, Castle was exposed to drugs and violence. However, the neighborhood also showed him the beauty of graffiti.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO