2news.com
Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts
If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
Nevada voters to decide three ballot measures
Nevada voters will decide on three ballot questions as early voting begins in Clark County on October 22.
Nevada Appeal
Cortez Masto, Rosen announce law enforcement grants
U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, announced Friday $1.3 million in grants to Nevada law enforcement agencies. The funding was made available through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). The funding includes $750,000 to hire six additional officers for the...
Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights at the forefront of upcoming Nevada election
There are three state-wide questions on the ballot this coming election day. The first question on the ballot is the issue of putting the equal rights amendment in the state constitution.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Democrats behind in the polls in Nevada are hoping that this year’s results mirror past big elections in the state in which Democrats trailed before Election Day only to come out ahead when the votes were counted. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leads...
Las Vegas Weekly
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads
With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
Former President Barack Obama to campaign with Democratic candidates in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates in Las Vegas next week. He's expected to join Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Steve Sisolak and other Democratic candidates up and down the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 1. They'll encourage Nevadans to take advantage of...
Nevada Appeal
Official: Hand count won’t delay Nevada election results
The Secretary of State’s elections deputy Mark Wlaschin says if things go as planned, people won’t have to worry about election results being delayed for several days after Nov. 8. That concern has been raised because the Secretary of State isn’t supposed to release results until after voting...
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
3 ballot questions for Nevadans in 2022, more for Henderson and Boulder City
Equal rights, a higher minimum wage and ranked votes are on this year's ballot for Nevada voters to decide.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada adds 3,600 jobs in September
Nevada businesses added back 3,600 jobs in September with Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City all reporting gains. The state has now added 66,600 jobs over the past year, bringing the total employment level to 1.46 million. The state unemployment rate remains at 4.4 percent, the same as it was...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
KOLO TV Reno
$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
FOX Reno
Nevada Police Union overwhelmingly votes 'no confidence' in Gov. Steve Sisolak
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 95% of Nevada Police Union members surveyed recently voted 'no confidence' in Governor Steve Sisolak over his handling of the critical shortages and turnover rates of state police. NPU is the state's largest police union and represents all peace...
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Minimum Wage Comes Down To You
Wages are an interesting subject in Nevada, and it’s on the upcoming ballot. Nevada Ballot Question 2 is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question. “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by federal law or the Nevada Legislature?”
Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform
Policy, politics and progressive commentary As Nevadans contemplate Question 3 on November’s General Election ballot, it might do them well to look to the last frontier. Alaskans in 2020 narrowly passed (50.55% in favor) a ballot measure to implement a ranked choice voting system similar to the one being proposed to Nevadans. Alaska isn’t the first to implement ranked choice […] The post Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform appeared first on Nevada Current.
