Nevada State

2news.com

Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts

If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
Nevada Appeal

Cortez Masto, Rosen announce law enforcement grants

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, announced Friday $1.3 million in grants to Nevada law enforcement agencies. The funding was made available through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). The funding includes $750,000 to hire six additional officers for the...
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads

With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
Nevada Appeal

Official: Hand count won’t delay Nevada election results

The Secretary of State’s elections deputy Mark Wlaschin says if things go as planned, people won’t have to worry about election results being delayed for several days after Nov. 8. That concern has been raised because the Secretary of State isn’t supposed to release results until after voting...
Nevada Appeal

Nevada adds 3,600 jobs in September

Nevada businesses added back 3,600 jobs in September with Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City all reporting gains. The state has now added 66,600 jobs over the past year, bringing the total employment level to 1.46 million. The state unemployment rate remains at 4.4 percent, the same as it was...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
KOLO TV Reno

$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Minimum Wage Comes Down To You

Wages are an interesting subject in Nevada, and it’s on the upcoming ballot. Nevada Ballot Question 2 is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question. “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by federal law or the Nevada Legislature?”
Nevada Current

Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As Nevadans contemplate Question 3 on November’s General Election ballot, it might do them well to look to the last frontier. Alaskans in 2020 narrowly passed (50.55% in favor) a ballot measure to implement a ranked choice voting system similar to the one being proposed to Nevadans. Alaska isn’t the first to implement ranked choice […] The post Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform appeared first on Nevada Current.
