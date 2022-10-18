The Broken Bow football team fell in their regular season finale to Gothenburg Friday night 33-14. Gothenburg led 13-0 at the half with touchdown runs by Wes Geiken and Jake Burge. Broken Bow got back in the game coming out of the half as Eli Coble broke loose for a 53 yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half. However, Gothenburg answered right back when Jake Burge ripped off a 62 yard touchdown run to put the Swedes back up by two scores. The Indians came back again and made in a one possession game when Eli Coble hit Zack Gaffney on an 8 yard touchdown pass. Every time Broken Bow scored Gothenburg had an answer as the Swedes pulled away down the stretch for a 33-14 win. Broken Bow ends the regular season at 5-4. Despite the loss, Broken Bow still claimed the C1-6 district title and an automatic berth in the Class C1 state football playoffs which begin Friday, October 28. The playoff pairings will be released on Saturday.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO