Game and Parks Hears Code Changes for Boating, Fishing, and Hunting
BROKEN BOW – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission held their October commissioner’s meeting at the Broken Bow Public Library on Friday, October 21 at 8 a.m. in order to get everyone on the same page for the remainder of 2022 and deep into 2023. The focus of...
State Cross Country – Noah Osmond of Broken Bow 4th / Peyton Paxton of Mullen 13th
The NSAA state cross country championships took place Friday at the Kearney Country Club. The top area highlight saw Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond finishing in the top five of the state in Class C winning the 4th place medal. Osmond’s time was 17:02. The Class C individual champion was Carson Noecker of Hartington in winning time of 14:58.3. Broken Bow finished 7th overall as a team. Placing in the top 50 for Broken Bow was Brock Oeltjen who was 46th (18:25.2). Gothenburg was the Class C boys team champion. In Class D, Sandhills Valley placed ninth in the team standings. The Mavericks were led by Jared Trimble who placed 27th (18:10.8) and Colin Rooney finished in the top 40 placing 37th (18:19.7). Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City placed in the top 30 finishing 29th (18:12.5). South Loup’s Logan Recoy finished in the top 60 finishing 59th (18:51.7) and Kyle Finney of Mullen was 66th at the Class D state meet (19:00.1). The Class D boys team champion was Cornerstone Christian and Trey Robertson of Wallace was the individual champion in a winning time of (16:38.7).
Broken Bow Competes at SWC Volleyball Tournament Today – Coverage on KCNI
The Broken Bow volleyball team will compete today at the Southwest Conference volleyball tournament at Ogallala. The Lady Indians enter today’s tournament as the #4 seed and are 15-13 on the season. Broken Bow will open against the #5 seed Ainsworth. The two met earlier this month back on October 11th with Broken Bow winning 2-0 at the Bow triangular. Gothenburg is the top seed in the tournament and will play the winner of Cozad vs Valentine in the quarterfinal round. On the other side of the bracket, Minden is the two seed and will face McCook while Ogallala is the #3 seed and will play Holdrege in the quarterfinals. All Broken Bow matches from the tournament will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on kcni1280.com.
High School Football Scores 10/21
The Broken Bow football team fell in their regular season finale to Gothenburg Friday night 33-14. Gothenburg led 13-0 at the half with touchdown runs by Wes Geiken and Jake Burge. Broken Bow got back in the game coming out of the half as Eli Coble broke loose for a 53 yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half. However, Gothenburg answered right back when Jake Burge ripped off a 62 yard touchdown run to put the Swedes back up by two scores. The Indians came back again and made in a one possession game when Eli Coble hit Zack Gaffney on an 8 yard touchdown pass. Every time Broken Bow scored Gothenburg had an answer as the Swedes pulled away down the stretch for a 33-14 win. Broken Bow ends the regular season at 5-4. Despite the loss, Broken Bow still claimed the C1-6 district title and an automatic berth in the Class C1 state football playoffs which begin Friday, October 28. The playoff pairings will be released on Saturday.
NSAA State Football Playoff Bracket and Pairings Released
Broken Bow will travel to McCook for the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs on Friday. Broken Bow qualified for the playoffs as the C1-6 district champion. The Indians finished the regular season 5-4 and have battled through injuries the last two weeks of the season. Broken Bow and McCook met back in week three of the season. McCook won 34-20 but statistically Broken Bow had 389 yards rushing in the game and held McCook to just 170 total yards.
Area Athletes Compete at State Cross Country Championships Today – Updates on KBBN
Area athletes will compete today at the NSAA state cross country championships at the Kearney Country Club. The Class D boys race starts the day at Noon today. Among the area athletes who qualified for the Class D boys competition and are scheduled to compete today include Logan Recoy of South Loup, Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City, and Kyle Finney of Mullen. Sandhills Valley qualified as a team. Scheduled to represent the Mavericks today are Jared Trimble, Colin Rooney, Keith Morash, Steven Cain, and Ethan Weems.
FBLA Hosting Halloween Movie at Fox Theater This Weekend
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow FBLA will be holding a seasonally-fitting fundraiser for the food bank on Sunday, October 23. At the Fox Theater in Broken Bow, the FBLA will be screening a 2 p.m. matinee of “The Addams Family,” a 2019 animated spinning of the singularly spookiest family’s yarn.
City Council Agenda: Tuesday, October 25
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council will meet at its usual time and place on Tuesday, October 25: the Municipal Auditorium at 6 p.m. On the docket will be the approval of the consent agenda, including the minutes of the October 11 meeting and the bills as posted.
