Group A - New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland. Co-hosts New Zealand will be delighted with the draw. With Olympic champions Canada, 2019 World Cup runners up the Netherlands and 2011 World Cup winners Japan all in Pot 2 there was a chance their Pot 1 placement, as a home nation, could mean little. Instead, out came Norway, thumped 8-0 by England in the group stage of the Euros, Switzerland, a team ranked one place ahead of them and debutants the Philippines. Switzerland and Norway will be favourites to progress, but New Zealand have a real chance to move on to the last 16.

24 MINUTES AGO