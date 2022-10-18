Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
